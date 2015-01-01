पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिजली चोरी करते हुए पकड़े गए दो लोगों पर लगाया जुर्माना

जहानाबाद6 घंटे पहले
बिजली चोरी करने वालों के विरुद्ध विभाग की कार्रवाई जारी है। मंगलवार को विभाग द्वारा गठित छापेमारी दल ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर ओकरी थाना अंतर्गत उमराई बिगहा गांव मे छापेमारी कर रंजीत कुमार नामक एक ग्रामीण को बिजली चोरी करते हुए पकड़ा गया।

जिस पर 2 लाख 17 हजार 507 रुपए जुर्माना लगाते हुए ओकरी थाने में एफ आईआर भी दर्ज कराई है। उसके बाद मोदनगंज प्रखंड के ही ओकरी गांव मे छापेमारी कर नरेश शर्मा नामक एक ग्रामीण को चोरी कर अवैध मिल संचालित करते हुए पकड़ा। जिस पर 2 लाख 22 हजार 459 रुपए जुर्माना लगाते हुए ओकरी थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। इस संबंध में कार्यपालक अभियंता अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि सहायक अभियंता राहुल कुमार के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी दल का गठन कर मोदनगंज प्रखंड के उमराई बिगहा गांव में छापेमारी अभियान चलाकर दौरान रंजीत कुमार पिता रामानंद यादव को बिजली चोरी करते हुए पकड़ा गया।

इनके द्वारा अवैध तरीके से एलटी लाइन में थ्री फेज टोका लगाकर बिजली चोरी किया जा रहा था। छापेमारी दल तार एवं चोरी में प्रयुक्त अन्य सामग्रियों को जब्त करते हुए उनके विरूद्ध स्थानीय थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। इस छापेमारी दल में सहायक अभियंता राहुल कुमार, कनीय अभियंता अखिलेश आिद शामिल थे।

