जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
भारतीय डाक विभाग निरंतर प्रदत्त सेवाओं में विस्तार कर रहा है। इन सेवाओं का लाभ आम लोगों को आसानी से मिले इसका भी प्रयास किया जा रहा है। डाक विभाग का इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक, बैंक सेवा हो या आधार के माध्यम से किसी भी बैंक से पैसा निकालना हो आम आदमी के लिए सरल एवं सहज सेवा के रूप में इसकी पहचान है। इस फेहरिस्त में एक और सेवा को जोड़ते हुए विभाग ने अब पेंशनर को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र देने की भी सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रहा है। जिसके लिए महज 70 रुपये का भुगतान करना होगा।

अब डाकघर में भी पेंशनर्स जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनवा सकेंगे। प्रधान डाकघर के अधिकारी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि केंद्र या राज्य सरकार के पेंशनर को हर वर्ष एक नवंबर से 31 दिसंबर के बीच में जीवन प्रमाण पत्र देना पड़ता है, ताकि उन्हें पेंशन मिलता रहे। किसी भी बैंक में पेंशनर्स का पेंशन आता हो, वे अपना जीवन प्रमाण पत्र डाकघर में बनवा सकेंगे। अब कोई भी पेंशनधारी अपने नजदीक के डाकघर में जाकर या पोस्टमैन के माध्यम से अपना डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र निर्गत करवा सकता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि डाकघर में इस सेवा के शुरू होने से पेंशनर को काफी सुविधा होगी। इस सेवा का लाभ ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के पेंशनर्स अपने नजदीकी शाखा डाकघर में ले सकेंगे। इसके कारण उन्हें दूर शहर या बैंकों में जाकर लाइनों में लगने से होने वाली परेशानी से निजात मिलेगी। इस सेवा का लाभ लेने के लिए पेंशनर्स के पास पीपीओ नंबर, आधार नंबर और मोबाइल नंबर होना अनिवार्य है।

