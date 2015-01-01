पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस बलों की रहेगी तैनाती:दिवाली पर जिले के 36 संवेदनशील स्थानों पर मैजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस बलों की रहेगी तैनाती

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर यह प्रतिबंध केन्द्र सरकार व बिहार सरकार के आदेश पर लगाया गया है

दिपावली के अवसर पर जिले में विधि-व्यवस्था एवं शांति व्यवस्था हेतु जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार एवं एसपी मीनू कुमारी ने संयुक्त आदेश जारी किया है। संयुक्त आदेश में दंडाधिकारियों एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की जगह के साथ प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारियों, पुलिस पदाधिकारियों, थानाध्यक्षों तथा सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी एवं अंचल अधिकारी को सख्ती के साथ अपने अपने प्रतिनियुक्ति स्थल पर ससमय पहुंच कर विधि व्यवस्था संधारण करने हेतु जरूरी िहदायतें दी गई है।

जिलाधिकारी तथा पुलिस अधीक्षक द्वारा जिलावासियों को दीपावली की शुभकामना देते हुए दीपों के त्योहार को प्रेम एवं सद्भाव के साथ मनाने की अपील की गई है। थानाध्यक्षों, प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारियों, अंचल अधिकारियों को अफवाह फैलाने वाले तत्वों पर कड़ी नजर रखने तथा ऐसे लोगों को चिन्हित कर उनके विरूद्ध आईपीसी की धारा 153-ए0 एवं 505 के तहत सख्त कार्रवाई करने को कहा गया है। जिले में साम्प्रदायिक सद्भाव बिगाड़ने वालों,शांति को भंग करने तथा किसी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना होने पर तत्काल प्रभावी कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर प्रतिमा की स्थापना नहीं होगी, मूर्ति विसर्जन जुलूस या समारोह पूरी तरह से प्रतबंधित
36 चिन्हित स्थानों पर पुलिस व मैजिस्ट्रेटों की प्रतिनियुक्ति
शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में पर्व को संपन्न कराने हेतु पुलिस पदाधिकारियों एवं दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति संवेदनशील स्थानों पर की गई है। जिले में चिन्हित 36 स्थानों पर पुलिस तथा दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। साथ हीं नगर के संवेदनशील स्थानों यथा-काको मोड़, अरवल मोड़, राजा बाजार, अस्पताल मोड़, कचहरी मोड़, थाना मोड़, मलहचक, सट्टी मोड़ इत्यादि स्थानों पर विशेष गस्ती हेतु दंडाधिकारियों के नेतृत्व में दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इसके अतिरिक्त जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष, जिसका दूरभाष संख्या- 06114 - 223013 है, पर दंडाधिकारियों एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति दिनांक 14 से 15 नवम्बर तक के लिए की गई है। 06 सुरक्षित दंडाधिकारियों की भी प्रतिनियुक्ति जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष में की गई है। ​​​​​​​

आम आदमी का जीवन अहम, आदेश का पालन करें
जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने कहा कि वे पर्व की अहमियत को जानते हैं लेकिन आम आदमी का जीवन सबसे अहम है। उन्होने जिलावासियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि इस साल कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मद्देनजर सभी लोग दिपावली पर्व अपने-अपने घरों में अपने परिवार के साथ प्रेमपूर्वक माहौल में मनाएं। दीपावली के अवसर पर कहीं भी सर्वजनिक स्थानों पर न जाएं। आवश्यक कार्य से हीं घर से निकलें और बाहर निकलने पर मास्क का उपयोग जरूर करें तथा समाजिक दूरी का भी अनुपालन करे। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी भी कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण पूरी तरह खत्म नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में कोरोना की विदाई तक लोगों को थोड़ा धैर्य व संयम से काम लेना होगा।

मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा स्थापित करने तथा विसर्जन जुलूस पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध
दीपावली के अवसर पर लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा बैठाने तथा विसर्जन एवं जुलूस के आयोजन पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। जिलाधिकारी ने बताया कि दरअसल कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मद्देनजर यह प्रतिबंध केन्द्र सरकार एवं बिहार सरकार के आदेश के अनुसार लगाया गया है। विस्फोटक नियमावली, 1983 के प्रावधान के अनुसार जिले में कोई भी पटाखा का दुकान बिना अनुज्ञप्ति के नहीं चलाई जाएगी। अगर बिना लाइसेंस के किसी ने पटाखा बिक्री की कोशिश की तो उसके खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें