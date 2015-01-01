पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खतरा बरकरार:त्योहार के दिनों में संक्रमण की रफ्तार में गिरावट से राहत, दो दिनो में 3943 लोगों की जांच में सिर्फ सात नए संक्रमित मिले

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर बरतें विशेष सतर्कता, मास्क का करें उपयोग

जिले में पर्व की भीड़-भाड़ के बावजूद कोरोना की रफ्तार में गिरावट का सिलसिला जारी रहने से प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग राहत महसूस कर रहा है। हालांकि प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपनी सतर्कता कम नहीं कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डा.विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि जांच के सिलसिले को लगातार बरकरार रखा जा रहा है। छठ के दिन शुक्रवार व शनिवार को भी जिले में एक साथ कई टीमों के द्वारा अगल-अलग स्थानों पर विभिन्न तरीकों से 3943 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सिर्फ सिर्फ सात नए केस मिले।

शुक्रवार की की शाम तक जिले में 223242 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है, जिसमें से 2 लाख बीस हजार से अधिक लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जिले में संक्रमित हुए लगभग 93 प्रतिशत कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं। जिले में संक्रमित हुए अब तक लाेगों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3327 तक पहुंच गई है। सदर अस्पताल में दो दिनो में 181 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से तीन नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, सिकरिया के द्वारा दो दिनो 397 लोगों की जांच में तीन की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव पाई गई।

इसके अलावा काको पीएचसी में 174 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। इसी प्रकार घोसी में 212 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। हुलासगंज में 231 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। रतनी में 243 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। मखदुमपुर में दो दिनो में 321 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें सिर्फ एक की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव मिली। मोदनगंज में 188 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। ट्रूनेट से हुई 125 लोगों की जांच की गई जबकि आरटी-पीसीआर से 243 लोगों की जांच की गई। इस प्रकार जिले में शुक्रवार व शनिवार को मिलाकर सिर्फ सात नए केस सामने आए।

दो लाख 23 हजार से अधिक लोगों की हुई जांच, दो लाख बारह हजार से अधिक के रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव
शनिवार की शाम तक जिले में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित कुल 223242 लोगों के सैम्पल लेकर कोरोना की जांच की गई है। जांच में लगभग 2 लाख बीस हजार से अधिक व्यक्तियों का सैम्पल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिले हैं। अब भी 163 सैम्पल की जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। अब तक लगभग 93 प्रतिशत लाेग कोरोना को मात देने में सफल हो चुके हैं। लेकिन अब भी जिले में 181 एक्टिव केस (पाॅजिटिव) हैं। जिसमें से अधिकांश लोग होम आइसोलेशन में रखे गए हैं।

