कार्रवाई:सर्विस बुक ऑनलाइन नहीं करने पर अधिकारियों के वेतन पर रोक

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • डीएम ने संबंधित अधिकारियों के विरूद्ध प्रपत्र गठन का भी दिया निर्देश

मानव संसाधन विकास प्रणाली परियोजना अंतर्गत सभी विभागों के कर्मियों सहित शिक्षाकर्मियों का सेवा पुस्तिका ऑनलाइन नहीं होने की वजह से जिले के निकासी एवं व्य्यन पदाधिकारियों के वेतन पर डीएम नवीन कुमार द्वारा रोक लगा दी गई है। इस कार्य के लिए जिम्मेदार मानते हुए जिला के सभी विभागों के डीडीओ के वेतन पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है। गौरतलब हो कि सभी विभाग में कार्यरत सभी पदाधिकारियों शिक्षकों और कर्मियों की सेवा पुस्तिका अभिलेख का डिजिटलाइजेशन तथा ई सेवा पुस्तिका का निर्माण किया जाना है।

डीएम ने बताया कि निर्धारित अवधि तक सेवा पुस्तिकाओं को ऑनलाइन नही करने वाले डीडीओ पर प्रपत्र क का भी गठन किया जाएगा। मानव संसाधन विकास प्रणाली परियोजना अंतर्गत नियमित कर्मियों का ऑनलाइन सेवा पुस्तिका संधारण कराने हेतु पूर्व में भी यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। इस बारे में जिलाधिकारी अल्टीमेटम देते हुए कोषागार पदाधिकारी को निकासी पर रोक के लिए निर्देश दिया है।

जब तक नियमित कर्मियों का एचआरएमएस पर पूर्ण रुप से प्रविष्टि नहीं हो जाएगा तब तक उनके वेतन पर रोक लगी रहेगी। इधर डीईओ रामसा विभाग के सभी नियमित शिक्षक एवं कर्मियों का ई सेवा पुस्तिका बनाया जा रहा है। जिन शिक्षकों द्वारा इस कार्य में लापरवाही बरती गई है उनके वेतन पर रोक लगा दी गई है।

कार्यप्रणाली में सुधार लाने के लिए लिया गया निर्णय
सभी सरकारी विभाग में कार्यरत अफसरों व नियमित कर्मियों की कार्यप्रणाली में सुधार लाने के लिए कई उपाय किए जा रहे हैं। सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विकास के दौर में विभागों के दफ्तरों और कामकाज के तौर-तरीकों को डिजिटलाइजेशन किया जा रहा है। इस व्यवस्था को और सुदृढ़ बनाने के लिए राज्य के अपर सचिव सह वरीय पदाधिकारी गिरिवर दयाल सिंह ने ई सेवा पुस्त का निर्माण का निर्णय लिया है।

डाटा कैप्चर फॉर्मेट में होगी इंट्री, अमल का निर्देश
ई सेवा पुस्त निर्माण प्रक्रिया के तहत नियमित कर्मियों और अधिकारियों का डाटा कैप्चर फॉरमेट डीसीएफ में एंट्री किया जाना है। उन्होंने कहा है कि जिले के सभी पदाधिकारियों कर्मियों शिक्षकों का डाटा इंट्री पूर्ण होने तक वेतन स्थगित रहेगा। इसकी जानकारी डीडीओ व आईटी मैनेजर को भी दी गई है। आदेश पर प्रभावी ढंग से अमल का निर्देश दिया गया है।

ऑनलाइन होने पर वेतन मिलने में होगी आसानी
सरकारी विभागों में कामकाज का अब पूरी तरह से डिजिटलाइजेशन हो गया है। विभाग में यह कार्य काफी पिछड़े पायदान पर चल रहा है। शिक्षक एवं कर्मियों को समय पर वेतन नहीं मिल पा रहा है। दीपावली और छठ जैसे महान पर्व अभी शिक्षकों को वेतन नहीं मिलने से शिक्षकों में भारी आक्रोश है। ई सेवा पुस्तिका ऑनलाइन हो जाने के बाद शिक्षकों और कर्मियों के वेतन भुगतान में भी सहूलियत होगी।

विभाग में कार्यरत शिक्षकों और कर्मियों की ई सेवा पुस्तिका बनाई जा रही है। राज्य स्तर से मिले निर्देश के बारे में जिले में इस कार्य को प्राथमिकता के साथ पूरा किया जा रहा है। सभी स्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापकों को भी इसके लिए निर्देशित किया गया है। विभाग के कर्मियों की सुविधा के लिए डीडीओ को निर्देशित किया गया है।
नवीन कुमार, डीएम, जहानाबाद।

