तैयारी जोरों पर:मतगणना के दिन चाक-चौबंद रहेगी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, तैयारी में जुटा जिला प्रशासन

अरवल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना पहचानपत्र के अंदर जाने की रहेगी मनाही, कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने पर होगी कार्रवाई

मतगणना कार्य को स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में संपन्न कराने के लिए विधि व्यवस्था की बैठक जिला पदाधिकारी अरवल रविशंकर चौधरी एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक राजीव रंजन द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से संपन्न की गई। मतगणना का कार्य फतेहपुर संडा काॅलेज में 10 नवम्बर 2020 को होगा। इसकी सुरक्षा के लिए काॅलेज के चारों तरफ से बैरिकेडिंग की जाएगी।

पर्याप्त मात्रा में चारों तरफ पुलिस बल तैनात रहेंगे। ताकि अनावश्यक व्यक्ति प्रवेश नहीं कर सके। बगल के स्कूल में भी कोई व्यक्ति प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे। इसकी भी व्यवस्था की जाएगी। काउंटिंग हाॅल में भी बैरिकेडिंगकाॅलेज परिसर के बाहर चाय आदि की कोई दूकान नहीं रहेगी। लगा रहेगा। जिसके दायरे में रहकर अभ्यर्थियों के एजेंटों द्वारा मतगणना का अवलोकन किया जाएगा।

मतगणना के अन्दर हाॅल में कोई भी कर्मचारी एवं एजेंट अपने पास मोबाइल नहीं रखेंगे। काॅलेज के कैम्पस में अरवल एवं कुर्था के अभ्यर्थियों एवं अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा अनुशंसित लोगां के लिए अलग-अलग कैम्प की व्यवस्था की गई है। जो इसी में रहकर राउण्ड वाइज काउंटिंग के रिजल्ट का श्रवण करंगे। बैठक में अपर समाहर्ता अरवल, निर्वाची पदाधिकारी अरवल एवं कुर्था, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी अरवल, कार्यपालक अभियंता, भवन प्रमण्डल अरवल के साथ अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

मुख्य पदाधिकारी की गाड़ी छोड़ अन्य लोगों के वाहन सौ मीटर रहेंगे दूर

मुख्य पदाधिकारियों के गाड़ियों के अलावा अन्य किसी भी अभ्यर्थी एवं व्यक्ति की गाड़ी काॅलेज के बाहर 100 मीटर के अन्दर नहीं रहेगी। गाड़ी मधुबन में बनाए गाए गाड़ी की पार्किंग में लगाई जाएगी। मतगणना के दिन उमैराबाद, वलिदाद तथा काॅलेज के दोनों तरफ चेकिंग पोस्ट बनाया जाना है। ताकि अनावश्यक रूप से कोई प्रवेश न कर सके। इसमें बस को छोड़कर कोई भी वाहन प्रवेश नहीं करेगा।

मोटरसाइकिल एवं चार पहिया वाहन नहर से होकर गुजरेंगे। काॅलेज परिसर व परिसर के बाहर एक-एक कन्ट्रोल रूम स्थापित रहेगा। मतगणना केंद्र के अन्दर व काॅलेज परिसर के बाहर पर्याप्त मात्रा में सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने का निर्देश दिया गया है ताकि हरेक गति विधियों का अवलोकन किया जा सके। काॅलेज परिसर के बाहर चाय आदि की कोई दुकान नहीं रहेगी।
शांतिपूर्ण मतगणना के लिए करें पूरी तैयारी
मतगणना शांतिपूर्ण और निष्पक्ष कराना है। इसके लिए सभी तरह की तैयारी कर लेने कि निर्देश डीएम ने दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव आयोग के हर गाइडलाइन का अनुपालन जिला प्रशासन करेगा। इसी के अनुसार मतगणना भी कराई जाएगी। अगर इसमें कोई कोताही बरतेंगे, तो कार्रवाई होगी।

