बैठक:काउंटिंग के लिए दोनों विस क्षेत्र के लिए बनाए गए हैं अलग-अलग हाॅल

अरवल2 घंटे पहले
  • चुनाव के बाद वाेटों की गिनती काे लेकर जिलाधिकारी ने की बैठक

चुनाव के बाद जिला के दोनों विधानसभा मतगणना के तैयारी से संबंधित मगध प्रमंडल के आयुक्त असंगमां चुवा आव ने जिलाधिकारी रवि चौधरी के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए समीक्षा बैठक की। बैठक में मगध प्रमंडल के आयुक्त के द्वारा मतगणना के लिए अब तक किए गए सभी तैयारियों पर एक-एक कर समीक्षा की गई। समीक्षा के क्रम में डीएम ने तैयारी को लेकर किए गए कार्य के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी।

डीएम ने कहा कि दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतगणना कराने के लिए अलग-अलग मतगणना हॉल तैयार किया गया है। इस पर सभी तरह की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। सभी कर्मियों को पहले स्तर का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। अंतिम प्रशिक्षण 9 नवंबर को दिया जाएगा।

डीएम ने बताया कि सभी पदाधिकारी मतगणना कर्मी सुपरवाइजर की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दिया गया है। समीक्षा के बाद मगध प्रमंडल के आयुक्त ने निर्देश दिया कि पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ मतगणना कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। मतदान बाहर भीड़ भी लगती है। वह बेकाबू नहीं हो इसके लिए भी व्यवस्था कर लेनी है।

