आस्था:शरद पूर्णिमा आज : रात में चंद्रमा के औषधीय गुणों का व्यक्ति और वस्तु पर पड़ता है विशेष अमृतयुक्त असर

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • ठाकुरबाड़ियों में शरद पूर्णिमा को लेकर खास तैयारियां, ठाकुरजी को दूध और खाजे का लगेगा भोग

शुक्रवार को जिले में शरद पूर्णिमा का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। जिले के प्रसिद्ध ठाकुरबाड़ियों में इसके लिए विशेष तैयारियां की गई है। रात में खुले आसमान में चांदनी रात में ठाकुर जी को दूध व खाजा का भोग लगेगा और सामूहिक भजन कीर्तन का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा। दरअसल आश्विन मास की पूर्णिमा को शरद पूर्णिमा त्योहार के रूप में मनाने की धार्मिक परंपरा पौराणिक है। धार्मिक विद्वानों का मानना है कि इस पूर्णिमा का चन्द्रमा, सोलह कलाओं से युक्त होता है। इस दौरान चन्द्रमा से निकलने वाली किरणों कि प्रभा में अनोखी चमत्कारी शक्ति निहित है। जो सभी प्रकार के रोगों को हरने की क्षमता रखती है। मान्यता है कि शरद पूर्णिमा की रात अमृत वर्षा होती है। इसमें श्रद्धालु खुले आकाश तले खीर बना कर रखते हैं।

जिसे दूसरे दिन भक्त प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण करते है। इस बाबत स्थानीय थाना रोड स्थित काली मंदिन के मुख्य पुजारी जनमेजय मिश्रा का कहना है कि शरद पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार को है। हालांकि उन्होने बताया कि पूर्णिमा की यह अवधि शनिवार की शाम छह बजे तक है। उन्हाेने शरद पूर्णिमा की चांदनी के महत्व का उल्लेख करते हुए बताया कि शास्त्रों में इस बात का उल्लेख मिलता है कि इस खीर के सेवन करने से मनुष्य की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। इधर, पंडित महेश कुमार मधुकर ने बताया कि दो साल पहले तक इस दिन में खुले आकाश में खीर रखकर खाने की परंपरा से वे अनभिज्ञ थे।

चन्द्रमा की सोलह कला
जनमेजय मिश्रा ने बताया कि चंद्रमा की सोलह कला है। यह अलग-अलग तरीकों से मनुष्य के जीवन पर विशेश प्रभाव डालता है। अमृत, मनदा ( विचार), पुष्प ( सौंदर्य), पुष्टि ( स्वस्थता), तुष्टि( इच्छापूर्ति), ध्रुति ( विद्या), शाशनी ( तेज), चंद्रिका ( शांति),कांति (कीर्ति), ज्योत्सना ( प्रकाश), श्री (धन), प्रीति ( प्रेम),अंगदा (स्थायित्व), पूर्ण ( पूर्णता अर्थात कर्मशीलता) और पूर्णामृत (सुख)। चंद्रमा के प्रकाश की 16 अवस्थाएं हैं। मनुष्य के मन में भी एक प्रकाश है। मन ही चंद्रमा है।

मनुष्य में होती हैं पांच से आठ कलाएं

मिश्रा ने बताया कि सामान्य रूप से मनुष्य में सिर्फ पांच से आठ कलाएं होती हैं। पाक-कला, कला, साहित्य,संगीत, शिल्प, सौंदर्य, शस्त्र और शास्त्र होते हैं। इनके विभिन्न रूप होते हैं। पांच कलाओं से कम पर पशु योनि बनती हैं। ईश्वरीय अवतार बारह से सोलह कलाओं के स्वामी होते हैं। हमारी सृष्टि और समष्टि सूर्य और चंद्रमा पर केंद्रित होती है। सूर्य हमारी ऊर्जा की शक्ति है तो चंद्रमा हमारे सौंदर्यबोध, हमारे विचार और मन का स्वामी है। चंद्रमा चूंकि पृथ्वी के सर्वाधिक निकट होता है। इसलिए, उसका प्रभाव हमारे जीवन और मानसिक स्थिति पर भी पड़ता है। सोलह कलाओं का स्वामी होने से शरद पूर्णिमा परम सौभाग्यशाली मानी जाती है।

