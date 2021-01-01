पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी:आदर्श नगर इलाके से चोरी गई बाइक बरामद, दो नाबालिग हिरासत में

जहानाबाद28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में बाइक चोरी की घटनाओं से परेशान नगर थाने की पुलिस को एक मामले में सफलता हाथ लगी है। पुलिस ने चार दिन पहले शहर के आदर्श नगर इलाके से चोरी गई बाइक को परसबिगहा थाना क्षेत्र के डिहुरी गांव से बरामद कर लिया है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने सुमेरा और डिहुरी गांव से दो लड़कों को हिरासत में लिया है, जो नाबालिग बताए जा रहे हैं। फिलहाल दोनों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। प्रभारी नगर थानाध्यक्ष विनय कुमार ने बाइक बरामदगी की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि दो लड़कों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। लेकिन, दोनों नाबालिग हैं। ज्ञात हो कि बीते 26 जनवरी को नगर थाना क्षेत्र के कोर्ट एरिया स्थित आदर्श नगर से एक बाइक की चोरी हो गई थी। इस संदर्भ में अरवल जिले के करपी थाना अंतर्गत अइयारा गांव निवासी विजय प्रसाद सिंह ने नगर थाने में बाइक चोरी की प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी है।

सूचक का कहना था कि वह वर्तमान में राजाबाजार स्थित सत्संग नगर रोड नं 01 में किराये के मकान में रहते हैं तथा कोर्ट एरिया स्थित आदर्श नगर में अपना निजी मकान का निर्माण करा रहे हैं। मकान निर्माण के दौरान वह प्रतिदिन राजाबाजार से बाइक लेकर नवनिर्मित मकान पर कार्य सुचारू रूप से कराने के लिए जाते थे तथा आने-जाने के लिए अपने भतीजा दीपक कुमार की बाइक रखे हुए थे। 26 जनवरी को वह खाना खाने के बाद बाइक से आदर्श नगर स्थित नवनिर्मित मकान के पास गये तथा अपनी बाइक को महेंद्र प्रसाद शर्मा के मकान के पास खड़ी कर दी। शाम 5 बजे कार्य समाप्ति के बाद जब वह डेरा जाने के लिए लौटे तो उनकी बाइक गायब थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser