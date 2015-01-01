पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भेजा गया जेल:माेबाइल झपटने के आरोप में उचक्के को भेजा गया जेल

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • जवान की पत्नी से छिनतई करने का किया था प्रयास

मोबाइल झपटने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार उचक्के को पूछताछ के बाद जेल भेज दिया गया। नगर थानाध्यक्ष रविभूषण ने बताया कि वह आदतन अपराधी रहा है। मोबाइल झपटकर भागने के क्रम में लोगों ने खदेड़कर उसे पकड़ा था और उसकी पिटाई भी की थी। जख्मी होने के कारण सदर अस्पताल में उसका इलाज कराया गया। इलाज के बाद मंगलवार को उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। ज्ञात हो कि शहर के सरस्वती मार्केट के समीप सोमवार की शाम उचक्के ने ऑटो पर सवार एसएसबी के जवान मुकेश कुमार की पत्नी का मोबाइल झपट लिया था।

हालांकि उसका प्रयास नाकाम रहा और जल्दबाजी में मोबाइल सड़क पर ही गिर गया। लेकिन, महिला द्वारा शोर मचाने के बाद लोगों ने खदेड़कर उसे दबोच लिया और जमकर धुनाई कर दी। पिटाई करने के बाद उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया था। दरअसल, उक्त जवान के परिवार एक टेम्पो पर सवार होकर शादी समारोह में किंजर जा रहे थे। टेम्पो पर उसकी पत्नी भी बैठी थी। इसी दौरान बाइक सवार उचक्का उसकी पत्नी का मोबाइल झपटना चाहा।

