बाल विकास परियोजना:आठ माह बाद आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर वितरण किया गया टेक होम राशन

कलेर5 घंटे पहले
  • आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं ने अपने पोषक क्षेत्र में राशन का किया विरतण

प्रखंड में आईसीडीसी के दिशा निर्देश पर 8 माह बाद आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर टेक होम राशन का वितरण किया गया। बाल विकास परियोजना से जुड़े क्षेत्र के सभी आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं ने अपने अपने पोषक क्षेत्र में आने वाले सभी नामांकित बच्चों एवं गर्भवती महिलाओं को सुखा राशन के तहत दाल चावल, सोयाबीन का निर्धारित मात्रा में वितरण किया।

गर्भवती धात्री माता एवं 3 वर्ष के बच्चों को विशेष रूप से पोषक तत्व के तहत सुखा राशन उपलब्ध कराया गया। इस अवसर पर बाल विकास परियोजना पदाधिकारी कुमारी पूजा ने बताई कि समन्वित बाल विकास योजना एक-एकाकृत शैक्षणिक एवं सामाजिक पोषक विकास कार्यक्रम है। जिसमें 6 वर्ष तक के उम्र के बच्चे गर्भवती महिलाओं तथा स्तनपान कराने वाली माताओं को स्वास्थ्य पोषण एवं शैक्षणिक सेवाओं का यह केंद्रीय कार्यक्रम है।

इस कार्यक्रम में बच्चों का समग्र विकास एवं मां के सशक्तिकरण के उद्देश्य से जारी किया गया है। बच्चों में खानपान एवं पौष्टिक आहार के चलते कुपोषण से बचने के लिए यह कार्यक्रम चलाया जाता है। ताकि 6 वर्ष के बच्चों में कुपोषण का प्रभाव नहीं पड़े तथा उचित मनोवैज्ञानिक शारीरिक तथा सामाजिक विकास हो सके।

वहीं धात्री माताओं एवं गर्भवती माताओं को उचित पोषण के साथ स्वास्थ्य को सामान्य रखा जा सके। हालांकि कार्यक्रम कोरोना वायरस एवं लॉकडाउन के चलते लगभग 8 माह से स्थगित था।

इसलिए आईसीडीसी के निर्देश में प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर इसके माध्यम से टेक होम राशन का वितरण किया जा रहा है। जिस कारण आंगनबाड़ी में पढ़ने वाले छोटे-छोटे बच्चों में एक बार फिर से रौनक लौट आई है।

