हादसा:निजी अस्पताल के परिसर में घुसा टैंकलॉरी

जहानाबाद26 मिनट पहले
  • कनौदी गांव के समीप टैंकलॉरी के अनियंत्रित होने के बाद हुआ हादसा

पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क मार्ग एनएच 83 पर कड़ौना ओपी क्षेत्र के कनौदी गांव के समीप शुक्रवार को अनियंत्रित होने के बाद एक टैंकलोरी सड़क किनारे संचालित एक निजी अस्पताल के बाहरी परिसर में घुस गया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि इस घटना से सड़क किनारे लगे बिजली का एक पोल भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया तथा अस्पताल के बाहर लगे बोर्ड भी टूट गए। संयोगवश उस वक्त किसी आदमी के नहीं रहने के कारण जानमाल की क्षति नहीं हुई। ओपी प्रभारी अजित कुमार ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि इस मामले में किसी ओर से कोई एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं कराई गई है। ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि उनलोगों ने आपस में सुलह समझौता कर लिया है। ज्ञात हो कि पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर बड़े वाहनों का दबाव अधिक है। वाहनों की गति भी अधिक रहती है। ऐसे में सड़क किनारे ऐसी घटनाओं की संभावना बनी रहती है।

