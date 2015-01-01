पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौत:रेल पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले ही शव उठाकर ले भागे परिजन

जहानाबाद10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीजी रेलखंड के मखदुमपुर स्टेशन के समीप रेलवे ट्रैक के किनारे पड़ा था शव

पटना-गया रेलखंड के मखदुमपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप रेलवे ट्रैक के किनारे एक अधेड़ का शव पड़े रहने की सूचना पर पहुंची रेल पुलिस को बैरंग वापस आना पड़ा। रेल पुलिस के पहुंचने के पहले घटना स्थल से शव उठाकर परिजन अपने साथ लेते चले गए। हालांकि मृतक कहां का था और कौन था, इसकी जानकारी देर शाम तक पुलिस को नहीं लग सकी। घटना स्थल पर शव नहीं मिलने के बाद पुलिस आसपास में पूछताछ कर वापस लौट गई। दरअसल, सोमवार की सुबह आसपास के लोगों ने रेलवे ट्रैक के किनारे एक शव पड़ा देखा। लोगों को लगा कि उक्त व्यक्ति की मौत या तो ट्रेन से गिरकर या फिर ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से हो गई है। जैसे-जैसे लोगों को सूचना मिली, वहां पर काफी भीड़ जमा हो गई। कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि पहचान होने के बाद उसके परिजन शव उठाकर लेते चले गए। रेल थानाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि सूचना मिलने के बाद वे खुद दल-बल के साथ वहां गए थे। वहां पहुंचने पर पाया कि शव नहीं है। आसपास के लोगों से काफी पूछताछ की गई लेकिन, अधिकांश लोगों ने अनभिज्ञता जताई। इसके बाद वे लोग वापस आ गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत 7वें नंबर पर पहुंचा; यहां अब 4.78% मरीज, 93.74% लोग ठीक हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें