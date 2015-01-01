पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:छठ घाटों पर उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • अल सुबह से ही छठ घाटों पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़, अर्घ्य अर्पण के साथ लाेक आस्था के चार दिवसीय पर्व का समापन

उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पण के साथ ही शनिवार को लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ का विधिवत समापन हो गया। हालांकि कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने लोगों से सावधानी बरतने की अपील जारी कर रखी थी लेकिन यहां संक्रमण के खतरे के बीच पहले की तरह ही आस्था का समंदर उमड़ता दिखा। अहले सुबह से ही सभी छठ घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं की जमा होने लगी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क लगाने की बाध्यता सरकारी कागजों तक ही सीमित दिखी। यहां तक कि बुजुर्गों व दस वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों काे घाटों पर आने की मनाही का भी पालन नहीं किया गया। अहले सुबह तीन बजे से ही शहर के विभिन्न सड़कों से व्रतियों तथा उनके सगे संबंधियों का घाट पर पहले जगह बनाने की होड़ देखी गई।

सुबह चार बजे से ही शहर के लगभग सभी टोलों से व्रतियों का छठ घाटों की ओर जाने का तांता लगा था। गाजे बाजे के साथ कई घरों से निकले श्रद्धालुओं के हुजूम से शनिवार की भोर सुहानी व महिमामय हुई थी। संगम घाट पर तो व्रतियों और उनके सगे संबंधियों की गतिविधियों से पूरा रात गुलजार रहा। संगम घाट को रंग बिरंगी रोशनी से सजाया गया था लिहाजा रात में भी व्रतियों को किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हुई। सुबह में संगम घाट पर हजारों श्रद्धालुओं का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। जिनके घरों में छठ नहीं हो रहा था, वैसे हजारों लाेग भी सुबह सुबह स्नान ध्यान करके संगम घाट पर अर्घ्यदान में सहभागी बनने पहुंचे थे।

दरधा-जमुने संगम घाट के अलावा काको और दक्षिणी सूर्य मंदिर परिसरों में भी रात भर गुलजार रहा माहौल

सुरक्षा को लेकर किए गए थे व्यापक इंतजाम हर गतिविधि पर रखी जा रही थी नजर
जिले के विभिन्न प्रमुख छठ घाटों पर जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार व एसपी मीनू कुमारी ने सुरक्षा के व्यापक इंतजाम कराए थे। खासकर संगम घाट व काको व दक्षिणी में पर्याप्त संख्या में सुरक्षा बलों के अलावा मैजिस्ट्रेटों की भी तैनाती की गई थी। सीसीटीवी से घाटों व उसके आसपास के गतिविधियों पर तीसरी आंख नजर बनाए हुए थी। घाटों पर सादे लिवास में अधिकारी व पुलिस बाले अपने काम में लगे रहे। संगम घाट पर पर्याप्त संख्या में महिला पुलिस बलों की भी तैनाती की गई थी।

घाटों पर सहज होकर लाेगों ने की पूजा-अर्चना
डीडीसी मुकूल कुमार गुप्ता, नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी मुकेश कुमार व जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस महकमे के अधिकारी पूरे परिदृश्य पर नजर बनाकर अधिकारियों को निर्देशित करते रहे। पर्याप्त सुरक्षा इंतजामों से लोगों ने बेफिक्र होकर पर्व का सहज रूप में आनंद उठाया।

नगर परिषद ने किए थे छठ व्रतियों की सहूलियत के लिए बेहतरीन इंतजाम
नगर परिषद ने व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं के लिए संगम घाट पर बेहतरीन इंतजाम किए थे। जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार के निर्देश पर नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी मुकेश कुमार की देख रेख में एक सप्ताह पहले से ही संगम घाट की साफ-सफाई का काम चल रहा था। घाट पर पहले से जमे गंदे पानी को निकालकर नदी में दोनों ओर अस्थाई बांध बनाकर अर्घ्य अर्पण के लिए साफ पानी का संग्रहण किया गया था। इसके अलावा व्रतियों के स्नान के लिए नल व महिलाओं के लिए चेंजिंग रूम की भी व्यवस्था की गई थी। स्थानीय वार्ड पार्षद मुकेश कुमार मिश्र व अन्य सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी घाट की साफ-सफाई व अन्य इंतजामों को बेहतर करने में अच्छा योगदान दिया।

