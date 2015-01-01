पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:शादी का झांसा देकर लड़की के साथ किया यौन शोषण

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • गांव के ही युवक पर लड़की ने लगाया आरोप

शादी का झांसा देकर एक युवती के साथ गांव के ही एक युवक द्वारा लगभग 2 वर्षों से यौन शोषण किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। सबसे हैरत की बात तो यह है कि इस संबंध में लगभग 2 माह पूर्व पीड़ित युवती के द्वारा महिला थाना में आवेदन देकर न्याय की गुहार लगाई गई थी, मगर महिला थाना की पुलिस ने उसकी गुहार की अनदेखी कर उसे दूसरे जिला का मामला बता अपनी जिम्मेदारी से पल्ला झाड़ लिया। थक हार कर युवती ने मीडिया का सहारा लिया तब जाकर महिला थाना की पुलिस इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए घटना की जांच प्रारंभ की है। महिला थाने में न्याय की गुहार लगाने पहुँची युवती जहानाबाद जिले के टेहटा ओपी क्षेत्र के एक गांव की रहने वाली है।

पीड़िता का आरोप है कि उसके गांव के ही ताहिर नाम का युवक करीब 2 वर्ष से शादी का झांसा देकर यौन शोष कर रहा था। उसने बताया कि जब उसने शादी करने के लिए लड़का पर दबाव बनाया तो लड़का शादी से इनकार कर दिया। करीब दो महीना पहले उसने महिला थाना में लिखित आवेदन देकर न्याय की गुहार लगाई गई थी। लेकिन, महिला थाना की पुलिस इस मामले में किसी प्रकार की कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। थक हार कर उसने एसपी एवं डीआईजी के पास लिखित आवेदन दी। इस बाबत महिला थाना अध्यक्ष अलका सोनी ने बताया की लड़की के द्वारा बताया गया था कि उसके गांव के ही ताहिर नामक युवक उसके साथ शादी का झांसा देकर यौन शोषण कर रहा है और राजगीर के एक होटल में जाने की बात कही।

