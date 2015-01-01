पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारियों की सक्रियता बढ़ी:सरकार सख्त, योजनाओं में गड़बड़ी करने वाले जनप्रतिनिधियों के फूल रहे दम

जहानाबाद5 घंटे पहले
बिहार में नई सरकार के गठन के बाद जिला मुख्यालय से लेकर प्रखंड मुख्यालय तक अधिकारियों की सक्रियता बढ़ गई है। सरकार के साथ डीएम नवीन कुमार की सख्ती के बाद वही अधिकारी काफी बदले-बदले दिख रहे हैं। टेबल पर बैठकर अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंप देने वाले वही अधिकारी अब गांव-गांव घूम रहे हैं।

योजनाओं की धरातल पर जांच तेज हो गई है। खासकर सरकार की सात निश्चय योजनाओं पर प्रशासन का फोकस बढ़ गया है। अब जब धरातल पर योजनाओं की जांच शुरु हुई तो गड़बड़ झाला करने वाले पंचायत जनप्रतिनिधियों के दम फूलने लगे हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामीण पेयजल योजना अर्थात हर घर को नल का जल और नली-गली योजना में भ्रष्टाचार के कई मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। डीएम खुद गावों में घूम रहे हैं। ऐसे में वार्ड सदस्य से लेकर वार्ड सचिव और उनकी रेवड़ी खाने वाले लोगों के चेहरे पर बल पड़ पड़ने लगे हैं। दोनों हाथ से सरकार राशि का बंदरबांट करने वाले कइयों जनप्रतिनिधियों को रुपये लौटाने या फिर एफआईआर या जेल जाने का भय सताने लगा है।

मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामीण पेयजल योजना और नली गली योजना में भ्रष्टाचार के कई मामले आ रहे सामने

जिले में प्रतिदिन की जा रही योजनाओं की सघनता से जांच

सप्लायर का है एक बड़ा रैकेट सक्रिय

मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामीण पेयजल योजना की कलई खुलने लगी तो अब दोषारोपण का भी दौर शुरु हो गया है। इस योजना में सप्लायर का एक बड़ा रैकेट सक्रिय है। यह बात भी सामने आ रही है कि वैसे लोगों को सप्लायर बनाकर वार्ड क्रियान्वयन एवं प्रबंधन समिति से टैग कराया गया है, जिनकी कोई अपनी दुकान तक नहीं है।

यह रैकेट पूरे जिले में सक्रिय है। इसमें अधिकारियों की ही भूमिका सामने आ रही है। कमीशन खोरी की भी चर्चा जोरों पर है। प्रखंड मुख्यालयों में यह आम चर्चा है कि नल जल योजना एवं नली गली योजना में 38 से 40 प्रतिशत तक कमीशन बंटते हैं। जिनकी जितनी भागीदारी होती है, उतनी भ्रष्टाचार की इस गंगा में अधिकारी से लेकर जनप्रतिनिध तक डूबकी लगाए हैं।

कई वार्ड सदस्य व सचिव को हस्ताक्षर के अलावा कुछ नहीं पता

कई पंचायतों में वार्ड सदस्य और सचिव ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें चेक पर हस्ताक्षर करने के अलावा कुछ पता भी नहीं है। उन्हें भरोसा था कि जिनके कहने पर धड़ाधड़ चेक पर हस्ताक्षर कर रहे हैं, वे सारी मुसीबतों को झेल लेंगे। लेकिन, सरकार की सख्ती के बाद उनकी नींद उड़ गई है। उन्हें जानने वाले लोग अब यह कह रहे हैं कि यदि जांच में गड़बड़ झाला निकला तो, जो जिम्मेवार लोग हैं, उन्हीं पर कार्रवाई होगी। लोगों की बात सुनने के बाद उनके चेहरे के रंग उड़ जा रहे हैं।

राेज अधिकारी कर रहे है योजना की जांच

सरकार के निर्देश के बाद डीएम से लेकर निचले स्तर तक के अधिकारी और सरकारी कर्मी हर रोज किसी न किसी पंचायत में जाकर सरकार की योजनाओं की जांच कर रहे हैं। जांच में तरह-तरह के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। कहीं राशि की निकासी कर काम नहीं कराया गया है तो कहीं काम आधे-अधूरे पड़े हैं। जो काम किए गए हैं, उनमें भी तय मानकों का ख्याल नहीं रखा गया है।

अधिकांश पंचायतों में राम नाम की लूट है, लूट सके तो लूट वाली नीति के तहत सरकारी राशि का जमकर बंदरबांट कर लिया गया। नल जल योजना में कहीं-कहीं प्राक्कलन घोटाले की भी बात सामने आ रही है। योजना के लिए कोई मॉडल प्राक्कलन नहीं है। कहीं 17 से 18 लाख रुपये तक के प्राक्कलन बना लिए गए हैं।

