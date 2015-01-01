पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्याह्न भोजन योजना:साधनसेवी ने मध्याह्न भोजन के चावल के वितरण का किया निरीक्षण, दिए निर्देश

करपी5 घंटे पहले
सोनभद्र वंशी सूर्यपुर प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र के विभिन्न प्राथमिक एवं मध्य विद्यालयों में मध्याह्न भोजन योजना के प्रखण्ड साधन सेवी रामानुज के द्वारा निरीक्षण किया गया। बुधवार को साधनसेवी ने कई विद्यालयों का निरीक्षण करते हुए माह अक्टूबर एवं नवम्बर का चावल वितरण में तेजी लाने के लिए प्रधानाध्यपकों को निर्देश दिया।

साधनसेवी ने औचक निरीक्षण के दौरान मध्य विद्यालय शेरपुर, कलवलिया बिगहा, जिन्दपुर सहित आधे दर्जन विद्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के क्रम में प्राथमिक विद्यालय कलवलिया बिगहा में पोषण वाटिका के सम्बंध में विद्यालय प्रबंधन से चर्चा की।

जानकारी के अनुसार वंशी प्रखण्ड में 12 विद्यालयों में पोषण वाटिका निर्माण हेतु प्रस्ताव दिया गया है। विभिन्न समस्याओं के कारण अभी इस योजना का कार्यान्वयन नही हो पाया है। इधर कलवलिया बिगहा के विद्यालय प्रधान ने विद्यालय की भौतिक एवं चहारदीवारी की स्थिति से साधनसेवी को अवगत कराया।

वहीं विद्यालय प्रधान ने विद्यालय कक्षाओं में प्लास्टिक बाल्टियों के उपयोग करते हुए पोषण वाटिका लगाने का प्रस्ताव साधन सेवी के समक्ष रखा। विदित हो कि जिलाधिकारी के कड़े तेवर को देख सभी विभाग के अधिकारी अपने क्षेत्रों में लगातार विकास कार्यों के निरीक्षण करते देखे जा रहे हैं।

