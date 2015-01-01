पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अरवल:बालू खनन का कार्य शुरू होते ही शहर में लगा रहा जाम, देर शाम तक रेंगते रहे वाहन

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्रवार को दिन में एनएच 139 पर बालू लदा ट्रक का गुल्ला टूटा, लगी रही ट्रकों की लंबी लाइन

जिला में इन दिनो बालू निकासी का कार्य प्रारम्भ हो गया गया है। बालू खनन होने के कारण जाम की स्थिति आम बात हो गई है। एनएच 139 पर घंटों लाइन लगी रहती है। बड़े वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग जा रही है। बड़े गाड़ियों के परिचालन से शहर की स्थिति अस्त-व्यस्त हो जा रही है। शुक्रवार को दिन में एनएच 139 पर बालू लदा ट्रक का गुल्ला टूट गया।

जिसके कारण इस मार्ग से आने जाने वाहन चालकों एवं लोगों को काफी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ा। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संख्या 139 पर सवारी गाड़ियों में बैठे लोग इसके कारण हलकान परेशान रहे। बताते चलें कि सोन नदी घाट पर बालू उठाव के लिए दूसरे स्थानों से बड़ी संख्या में बड़ी वाहन इन दिनों पहुंच रही है।

पहले से जाम की समस्या झेल रहे जिला मुख्यालय में वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ते ही यह समस्या और अधिक भयावह हो गई है। हालांकि स्थानीय लोग कई बार जिला प्रशासन से बालू उठाव के लिए आने वाले ट्रकों के आवागमन के लिए एक समयसीमा निर्धारित करने की मांग कर चुके हैं।लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी कभी भी बालू उठाव के लिए बड़े वाहन शहर में प्रवेश कर जाते हैं।

परिणामस्वरूप जाम की गंभीर समस्या से लोगों को जूझना पड़ रहा है। कभी-कभी तो जाम की समस्या इस कदर गंभीर हो जाती है कि लोगों को शहर पार करने में घंटों समय लग जाता है। इधर बालू उठाव इस समस्या को और अधिक बढ़ा दिया है।

वैकल्पिक मार्ग नहीं रहने के कारण छोटे-बड़े सभी वाहन इसी रास्ते से गुजरते हैं।शहर में जाम लगने के कारण आम राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। प्रत्येक दिन कभी ना कभी लोगों को जाम की समस्या से लोगों को हलकान होना पड़ रहा है।

