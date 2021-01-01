पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:मतदान लोकतंत्र की मजबूती के लिए सबसे जरूरी कारक हर किसी को अपना वोट देने के लिए आगे आने की जरूरत

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • मौके पर अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को जिलाधिकारी ने दिलाई निश्चित मतदान करन की शपथ

जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने कहा कि मतदान लोकतंत्र की मजबूती का पहला शर्त है। इसे हर जिम्मेदार नागरिक को पूरी संजीदगी से महसूस करने की जरूरत है। वे राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर सोमवार को समाहरणालय स्थित ग्राम प्लेक्स भवन में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर रहे थे। डीएम ने कहा कि मतदान करना देश के हर नागरिक का कर्तव्य एवं जिम्मेदारी है। आज इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन जागरूक, सजग, सशक्त मतदाता बनाने के लिए किया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाना लोकतंत्र को सबल बनाना तथा कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण महामारी काल में सुरक्षित मतदान सुनिश्चित कराना हीं निर्वाचन आयोग का उद्देश्य है। उन्होंने उक्त कार्यक्रम में सी-विजिलस एप की भी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने नये मतदाताओं के लिए ई-ईपीक की सुविधा का लाभ उठाने हेतु भी मतदाताओं को प्रेरित किया। इसके पहले स्थानीय बाल विद्या मंदिर के छात्राओं ने स्वागत गीत के माध्यम से मसले पर जागरूकता की शुरूआत की। छात्राओं ने मतदान गान के रूप में ‘‘बनो मतदाता भाई, बनो मतदाता बहना, मतदाता हीं है पहचान’की प्रस्तुति से लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित किया।

मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी के वीडियो संदेश का हुआ प्रसारण
इस अवसर पर देश के मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त (सी.ई.ओ.) सुनील अरोड़ा द्वारा विडियो के माध्यम से देश के मतदाताओं को संबोधित करते हुए मतदाता होने का कर्तव्य एवं अधिकार की जानकारी दी गई। साथ हीं मतदाताओं से अपील किया कि वे अपने मतदान की निश्चित रूप से प्रयोग करें। विडियो प्रदर्शन के उपरांत उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी प्रियंका सिन्हा ने बताया कि निर्वाचन आयोग की स्थापना 25 जनवरी, 1950 को किया गया था। इसके स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर वर्ष 2011 में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस को घोषित कर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन प्रत्येक वर्ष 25 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के रूप में आयोजित किया जाता है।

