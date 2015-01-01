पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:संक्रमण की रफ्तार में गिरावट जारी, 3326 संक्रमित हुए लोगों में अब भी 175 पॉजिटिव

जहानाबाद8 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोराेना की रफ्तार में गिरावट का सिलसिला जारी है। हालांकि प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपनी सतर्कता कम नहीं कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डा.विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि जांच के सिलसिले को लगातार बरकरार रखा जा रहा है। मंगलवार को भी जिले में एक साथ कई टीमों के द्वारा अगल-अलग स्थानों पर विभिन्न तरीकों से 1575 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सदर अस्पताल व मखदुमपुर केन्द्र पर क्रमशः तीन और एक नए केस मिलाकर सिर्फ चार नए केस सामने आए।

इस प्रकार पिछले तीन दिनों में जिले में 4422 लोगों की जांच में सिर्फ पांच नए लोग संक्रमित मिले। मंगलवार की शाम तक जिले में 213965 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है, जिसमें से 2 लाख दस हजार से अधिक लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जिले में संक्रमित हुए लगभग 93 प्रतिशत कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं। जिले में संक्रमित हुए अब तक लाेगों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3326 तक पहुंच गई है। सदर अस्पताल में मंगलवार को 140 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सिर्फ तीन पॉजिटिव केस मिले। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, सिकरिया के द्वारा 209 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं पाई गई।

घोसी में नहीं मिला एक भी केस
इसके अलावा काको पीएचसी में 154 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। इसी प्रकार घोसी में 200 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। हुलासगंज में 205 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। रतनी में 164 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। मखदुमपुर में भी 309 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें सिर्फ एक की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव मिली। मोदनगंज में 194 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। ट्रूनेट से हुई 155 लोगों की जांच की गई जबकि आरटी-पीसीआर से 256 लोगों की जांच की गई। इस प्रकार जिले में मंगलवार को सिर्फ चार नए केस सामने आए।

पिछले तीन दिनों में 4422 लोगों की कोरोना की जांच में सिर्फ पांच नए लोग मिले संक्रमित

दो लाख 13 हजार से अधिक लोगों की हुई जांच, दो लाख इस हजार से अधिक के रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव
मंगलवार की शाम तक जिले में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित कुल 213965 लोगों के सैम्पल लेकर कोरोना की जांच की गई है। जांच में लगभग 2 लाख दस हजार से अधिक व्यक्तियों का सैम्पल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिले हैं। अब भी 152 सैम्पल की जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। अब तक लगभग 94 प्रतिशत लाेग कोरोना को मात देने में सफल हो चुके हैं। लेकिन अब भी जिले में 175 ऐक्टिव केस (पाॅजिटिव) हैं। जिसमें से अधिकांश लोग होम आइसोलेशन में रखे गए हैं।

