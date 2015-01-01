पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:संक्रमण की रफ्तार में गिरावट जारी, 2023 लोगों की जांच में दो संक्रमित

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में काेराेना जांच की संख्या दो लाख के पार पहुंची, 3301 संक्रमित हुए लोगों में अब भी 186 रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव

जिले में कोराेना की रफ्तार में गिरावट का सिलसिला जारी है। हालांकि प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपनी सतर्कता कम नहीं कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डा.विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि जांच के सिलसिले को लगातार बरकरार रखा जा रहा है। सोमवार को भी जिले में एक साथ कई टीमों के द्वारा अगल-अलग स्थानों पर विभिन्न तरीकों से 2023 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सदर पीएचसी व मखदुमपुर केन्द्र पर एक-नए केस मिलाकर सिर्फ दो नए केस सामने आए।

सोमवार की शाम तक जिले में 201566 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है, जिसमें से एक लाख 98 हजार से अधिक लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जिले में संक्रमित हुए लगभग 94 प्रतिशत कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं। जिले में संक्रमित हुए अब तक लाेगों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3301 तक पहुंच गई है। सदर अस्पताल में सोमवार को 130 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से एक भी पॉजिटिव केस नहीं मिला। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, सिकरिया के द्वारा 204 लोगों की जांच में सिर्फ एक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। इसके अलावा काको पीएचसी में 212 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। इसी प्रकार घोसी में 200 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली।

हुलासगंज में 202 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। रतनी में 200 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। मखदुमपुर में भी 250 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें सिर्फ एक की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव मिली। मोदनगंज में 182 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। ट्रूनेट से हुई 143 लोगों की जांच की गई जबकि आरटी-पीसीआर से 300 लोगों की जांच की गई। इस प्रकार जिले में सोमवार को सिर्फ दो नए केस सामने आए।

एक लाख 98 हजार लोगों ने जीती कोरोना से जंग, होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहा संक्रमितों का इलाज
सोमवार की शाम तक जिले में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित कुल 201566 लोगों के सैम्पल लेकर कोरोना की जांच की गई है। जांच में लगभग एक लाख 98 हजार से अधिक व्यक्तियों का सैम्पल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिले हैं। अब भी 161 सैम्पल की जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। अब तक लगभग 94 प्रतिशत लाेग कोरोना को मात देने में सफल हो चुके हैं। लेकिन अब भी जिले में 186 ऐक्टिव केस (पाॅजिटिव) हैं। जिसमें से अधिकांश लोग होम आइसोलेशन में रखे गए हैं।

