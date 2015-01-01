पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:संक्रमण की रफ्तार में गिरावट जारी, 1718 लोगों की जांच में सिर्फ पांच नए व्यक्ति मिले पॉजिटिव

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • अबतक 3277 पॉजिटिव हुए लोगों में से 168 केस अब भी एक्टिव

जिले में कोराेना की रफ्तार में पिछले कई दिनो से लगातार गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। फिर भी प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपनी सतर्कता कम नहीं कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डा.विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि चुनाव के बाद जांच के सिलसिले में तेजी आई है। शुक्रवार को भी जिले में एक साथ कई टीमों के द्वारा अगल-अलग स्थानों पर विभिन्न तरीकों से 1718 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सदर अस्पताल, सदर प्रखंड व हुलासगंज केन्द्र पर एक-एक नए केस मिलाकर सिर्फ दो नए केस सामने आए। शुक्रवार की शाम तक जिले में 195987 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है, जिसमें से एक लाख 92 हजार से अधिक लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जिले में संक्रमित हुए लगभग 94 प्रतिशत कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं।

जिले में संक्रमित हुए अब तक लाेगों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3277 तक पहुंच गई है। सदर अस्पताल में शुक्रवार को 125 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से तीन नए पॉजिटिव केस िमले। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, सिकरिया के द्वारा 144 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। इसके अलावा काको पीएचसी में 248 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। इसी प्रकार घोसी में 180 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली।

एक लाख 92 हजार से अधिक के रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव, 168 केस एक्टिव
शुक्रवार की शाम तक जिले में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित कुल 195987 लोगों के सैम्पल लेकर कोरोना की जांच की गई है। जांच में लगभग एक लाख 92 हजार से अधिक व्यक्तियों का सैम्पल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिले हैं। अब भी 173 सैम्पल की जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। अब तक लगभग 94 प्रतिशत लाेग कोरोना को मात देने में सफल हो चुके हैं। लेकिन अब भी जिले में 168 एक्टिव केस (पाॅजिटिव) हैं। जिसमें से अधिकांश लोग होम आइसोलेशन में रखे गए हैं।

