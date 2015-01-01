पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:कुटुंबा व देव प्रखंड को जोड़ने वाला पथ जर्जर

अंबा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुटुंबा व देव प्रखंड को जोड़ने वाली संडा-बालूगंज पथ पूरी तरह से जर्जर हो चुकी है। जिसके कारण लोगों को आवागमन में काफी परेशानी हो रही है। उक्त सड़क संडा से बालूगंज होकर जीवा बिगहा होते हुए देव तक जाती है। इसके अलावा कुटुंबा प्रखंड के परता व डुमरी पंचायत के दर्जनों गांवों को एनएच 139 तथा प्रखंड मुख्यालय से जोड़ती है।

सड़क काफी पुराना होने के कारण जगह-जगह बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे उभर आए हैं। जिसके कारण लोगों को आवागमन करने में परेशानी हो रही है। बताते चलें कि उक्त इलाका नक्सल प्रभावित माना जाता है। इसलिए सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से भी यह काफी महत्वपूर्ण सड़क है। सुरक्षा बल के जवान इसी सड़क से कई बार कार्रवाई करते है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें