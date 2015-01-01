पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं बदली सूरत:गाेद लेने के बाद भी महादलित टोला की समस्या बरकरार

करपी24 मिनट पहले
  • किंजर के महादलित टोले को पूर्व विधायक ने लिया था गोद, एक चापाकल तक नहीं लगा

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के किंजर महादलित टोला आज भी बुनियादी सुविधाओं से वंचित है। लोग गंदगी के अंबार में मे रहने को विवश है। उस समय के तत्कालीन विधायक सत्यदेव कुशवाहा ने आज से लगभग 8 वर्षों पूर्व किंजर मांझी टोला को गोद लेने की सार्वजनिक घोषणा की थी। इसके बावजूद आज तक विधायक द्वारा उस टोले में कभी जाने की जरूरत महसूस नहीं किया। जिसका जवाब जनता ने दे दिया। महादलित टोले में विधायक फंड से एक चापाकल भी नहीं गाड़ा गया है।

उक्त टोले में सामुदायिक भवन भी नहीं है। लगभग 8 वर्ष पूर्व महादलित टोले में एक नवसृजित प्राथमिक विद्यालय की स्थापना की गई थी। लेकिन आज तक उसका भवन नहीं बन सका। जबकि महादलित टोले के लोगों ने कई बार पूर्व विधायक से मिलकर गुहार भी लगाई थी। महादलित टोले के मोती मांझी, तिनेरी मांझी, रविंद्र दास,रतन राम का कहना है कि विधायक आते थे। तो मात्र एक दो लोगों से ही बात करते थे। अन्य किसी को कोई महत्व नहीं देते थे।

विधायक का गोद लेना मात्र छलावा साबित हुआ है। नए विधायक बागी कुमार वर्मा से अब यहां के लोगों की अपेक्षा है कि उनकी अपेक्षा खरा उतरेंगे।वे दलितों के विकास के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाए उठायेंगे। हालांकि सरकार के द्वारा महादलिततो के विकास के लिए तरह-तरह की योजनाएं चलाई जा रही है।लेकिन जमीन पर कहीं भी दिखाई नहीं देता है। महादलित के लिए चलाई जा रही योजनाओं को इमानदारी पूर्वक जमीन पर उतारने की आवश्यकता है।

