आयाेजन:जीवन के अस्तित्व के लिए वैज्ञानिक खोजों की भूमिका अहम

जहानाबाद8 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जिलास्तरीय 28 वीं बाल विज्ञान कांग्रेस में विशेषज्ञों ने विज्ञान की महत्ता पर डाला विशेष प्रकाश

सतत जीवन के लिए वैज्ञानिक खोज की भूमिका अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है। वैज्ञानिक आविष्कारों के बगैर जीवन को आगे बढ़ाना मुश्किल है।

विज्ञान खोजों पर आधारित विषय के अलावा एक प्रमाणिक सत्य है। उक्त आशय का उद्गार स्थानीय मानस विद्यालय बभना में आयोजित 28 वीं राष्ट्रीय बाल विज्ञान कांग्रेस में विशेषज्ञों ने जाहिर किया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता एसएस कॉलेज के पूर्व प्रधानाचार्य डॉ चंद्र भूषण शर्मा ने की। इस अवसर पर सतत जीवन हेतु विज्ञान विषय पर प्रकाश डालते हुए उन्होंने वैज्ञानिक खोज प्रतिभा को बढ़ावा देने की जरूरत पर बल दिया। विद्यालय के चेयरमैन डा.नवल किशोर ने कहा कि विज्ञान शुरू से ही जीवन का बड़ा आधार रहा है।

हमारी सनातन परंपराओं में भी विज्ञान का खासा समावेश रहा है। विज्ञान पर ही पूरा खगोलीय शास्त्र का आधार है। वैज्ञानिक खोजो से ही जीवन में हर मुश्किल से पार पाया जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि विज्ञान से ही आज तमाम जटिलताओं व आबादी के बढ़े बोझ से हम मुकाबले में सक्षम हुए हैं।

वैज्ञानिक शोध व आविष्कारों से ही जीवन की सततता आगे भी संभव
आगे भी वैज्ञानिक खोजों से जीवन की सततता कायम रह सकेगी। इसलिए वैज्ञानिक आविष्कारों के लिए लगातार काम को आगे बढ़ाना सरकारों की प्राथमिकता होनी चाहिए। कार्यक्रम में जिला समन्वयक श्रीकांत शर्मा ने प्रोजेक्ट के गुणवत्ता को प्रभावी बनाए जाने के बारे में जानकारी दी। जिला आयोजन समिति के सदस्य ज्ञानरंजन कुमार ,शैलेश कुमार, ब्रजनंदन सिंह एवं अन्य सदस्यों ने विज्ञान, विधि, प्रयोग, निरीक्षण एवं निष्कर्ष पर कैसे पहुंचा जाए के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी ।स्कूल के प्राचार्य जुगल किशोर सिंह एवं प्रशासक रंजीत कुमार ने विज्ञान विषयक कार्यक्रमों की महत्ता पर जोर दिया। प्रतियोगिता में कुल 33 प्रोजेक्ट आए।

जिसमें दो शहरी और दो ग्रामीण स्कूलों का चयन किया गया। प्रतिभागी चयनित होकर राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेंगे। चयनित प्रतिभागी में शकुराबाद हाई स्कूल के शिवानी कुमारी, बढ़ौना की संजना कुमारी, मानस विद्यालय के अभिषेक कुमार एवं स्वीटी कुमारी रही।

