चौकसी:पांच लेयर में जवान कर रहे स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा, चौबीसों घंटे होती रहती है पहरेदारी

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • एसएस कॉलेज में रखी गई है ईवीएम, 10 नवंबर को होगी मतों की गणना

जिले में बुधवार की शाम चुनाव संपन्न होते ही जिला प्रशासन ईवीएम की सुरक्षा इंतजामों में जुट गया है। देर रात तक बूथों से ईवीएम को वापस लाकर जमा कराने का काम अधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में संपन्न हुआ। जिला प्रशासन ने स्थानीय एसएस कॉलेज स्थित स्ट्रांग रूम की जबरदस्त सुरक्षा के लिए पांच लेयर का सुरक्षा घेरा तैयार कराया है। सभी पांचों स्तर पर पर्याप्त संख्या में सशस्त्र बलों की चौबीसो घंटे ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। परिसर में स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा के लिए पांच सुरक्षा मोर्चे भी बनाए गए हैं।

पांचो मोर्चों पर चौबीसे घंटे बारी-बारी से सशस्त्र बलों को मुश्तैदी से तैयार रखा गया है। मोर्चे पर डटे सुरक्षाकर्मी अपनी ड्यूटी पूरी मुश्तैदी से कर रहे हैं। किसी को भी परिसर के अंदर जाने से रोकने के लिए मुख्य गेट पर भी मैजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पर्याप्त संख्या में सुरक्षा बलों को तैनात किया गया है। जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने बताया कि संबंधित सभी उम्मीदवारों को वहां अपने प्रतिनिधि को भी तैनात करने के लिए कहा गया है। हालांकि कई अभ्यर्थियों ने गुरुवार को एसएस काॅलेज जाकर स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा का जायजा लिया और फिर वहां से संतुष्ट होने के बाद वे वापस लौट आए। संवाद प्रेषण तक वहां किसी ने भी अपने प्रतिनिधि को प्रतिनियुक्त नहीं किया था।

अनधिकार प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध, दस सीसीटीवी कैमरे कॉलेज परिसर की हो रही निगरानी, अधिकारी भी लगाते हैं गश्त

प्रेक्षकों की उपस्थिति में स्ट्रांग रूम हुआ सील
बुधवार को मतदान संपन्न होने के बाद तीनो विधानसभा क्षेत्र के ईवीएम को एसएस कॉलेज स्थित स्ट्रांग रूम को प्रेक्षकों की उपस्थिति में सील कर दिया गया है। जहानाबाद, घोसी एवं मखदुमपुर विधान सभा क्षेत्र के ईवीएम को एसएस कॉलेज में बने वज्रगृह में सुरक्षित रखा गया है। विधानसभा के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी, प्रत्याशी व उनके अभिकर्ता की उपस्थिति में विधान सभावार स्क्रूटनी का कार्य सम्पन्न किया गया है। साथ ही पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ संबंधित स्ट्रांग रूम को सील किया गया। अब काउंटिंग के दिन यानि दस नवंबर को संबंधित अधिकारियों व प्रत्याशियों की उपस्थिति में ही स्ट्रांग रूम को खोला जाएगा। किसी को भी अनाधिकार परिसर के अंदर जाने पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। डीएम ने वहां तैनात अधिकारियों को इसके लिए सख्त निर्देश भी जारी किए हैं।

सुरक्षा को लेकर किए गए हैं पुख्ता इंतजाम
एसएस कॉलेज स्थित वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा के लिए अ‌र्द्धसैनिक बल की तैनाती की गई है। पूरे मतगणना केंद्र को दस सीसीटीवी कैमरे से लैस किया गया है और निगरानी की जा रही है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने सभी प्रत्याशियों एवं अभिकर्ताओं से कहा है कि स्ट्रांग रूम पर नजर बनाए रखने के लिए अपने-अपने विश्वस्त अभिकर्ता को निश्चित रूप से उपस्थित रखने की अपील की है ताकि पूरी पारदर्शिता बनी रहे। उन्हाेने कहा कि स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को पूरी तरह से मजबूत बनाया गया है ताकि कहीं से किसी को किसी तरह की शिकायत का मौका नहीं मिले।

