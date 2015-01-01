पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:टेहटा ओपी क्षेत्र के इमलिया मोड़ के समीप एक ही रात तीन दुकानों में चोरी

जहानाबाद6 घंटे पहले
  • दो दुकानों का करकट तोड़ व एक दुकान की खिड़की उखाड़कर दिया घटना को अंजाम
  • दुकान का करकट तोड़कर चावल, तेल, नारियल व नकद 25 हजार ले भोग

टेहटा ओपी क्षेत्र के इमलिया मोड़ के समीप चोरों ने एक ही रात तीन दुकानों में सेंधमारी कर दुकान में रखे हजारों रुपये मूल्य के सामान की चोरी कर ली। एक ही रात तीन दुकानों में चोरी की घटना होने से स्थानीय व्यवसायियों में दहशत और आक्रोश का माहौल कायम है।

घटना सोमवार की देर रात की बताई जा रही है। दो दुकानों का करकट तोड़कर तथा एक दुकान की खिड़की कवाड़कर घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। पीड़ित दुकानदारों में जेनरल स्टोर के संचालक अवधेश पंडित, अंडा व परचून दुकान के संचालक मो. जाहिद अंसारी तथा मछली दुकान के संचालक उमेश केवट शामिल हैं। जेनरल स्टोर के संचालक अवधेश पंडित की पत्नी का कहना है कि इमलिया मोड़ के समीप उसकी एक छोटी सी दुकान है। चोरों ने उसकी दुकान का करकट तोड़ दिया और दुकान में घुसकर बिक्री के लिए रखे चावल, तेल, नारियल व नकदी समेत लगभग 25 हजार रुपये के सामान ले भागे। मो. जाहिद अंसारी का कहना है कि वह अंडा, बिस्कुट, कुरकुरे व अन्य परचून सामान बेचकर अपना और अपने परिवार का भरणपोषण करता है। साेमवार की रात उसकी दुकान का करकट तोड़कर चोरों ने अंडा समेत लगभग दो हजार रुपये मूल्य के सामान की चोरी कर ली।

2000 रुपए का करकट भी चोरों ने तोड़ डाला
इसके अलावा दो हजार रुपये कीमत की करकट को भी तोड़ दिया है। उसका कहना है कि इसके पहले भी उसकी दुकान में चोरी की घटना हो चुकी है। उमेश केवट का कहना है कि दुकान बंद कर वे लोग अपने घर में साेये थे। मंगलवार की सुबह जानकारी मिली कि उसकी दुकान की खिड़की टूटी हुई है। उनका कहना है कि सूचना मिलने के बाद जब वे पहुंचे तो देखा कि खिड़की टूटी है और दुकान में रखे लगभग 250 रुपये व बिक्री के लिए रखी गई मछली गायब है। इधर, सुबह में चोरी की घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद स्थानीय दुकानदारों के अलावा आसपास के लोगों की भी भीड़ जमा हो गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने एक ही रात तीन दुकानों में चोरी की घटना पर हैरानी जताते हुए पुलिस की रात्रि गश्त पर सवाल उठाये। इस संदर्भ में एसडीपीओ अशोक कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि मामला उनके संज्ञान में आया है। उन्होंने ओपी प्रभारी से इस मामले में पूरी जानकारी मांगी है।

ठंड बढ़ते ही चोरी की घटनाओं में हुई वृद्धि पहले के भी मामले में नहीं मिले कोई सुराग
ठंड बढ़ते ही चोरों ने अलग-अलग इलाके में अपनी गतिविधि तेज कर दी है। पिछले एक सप्ताह के अंदर शहर समेत जिले के अन्य इलाके में चोरी की कई घटनाएं घटित हो चुकी है। टेहटा वर्मा रोड में बिजली मिस्त्री दिलीप चंद्रवंशी के घर हुई लूट के मामले का अभी भंडाफोड़ भी नहीं हुआ और चोरों ने इमलिया मोड़ के समीप एक ही रात तीन दुकानों में चोरी कर पुलिस के सामने एक नई चुनौती पेश कर दी है। टेहटा ओपी क्षेत्र में चोरी की ताबड़तोड़ घटनाओं से पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठने लगे हैं। ज्ञात हो कि टेहटा ओपी क्षेत्र के टेहटा वर्मा रोड में चार दिसंबर की रात अपराधियों ने बिजली मिस्त्री दिलीप चंद्रवंशी और उनकी पत्नी को घर में बंधक बना सोने के जेवरात व नकद रुपये लूट लिए थे।

अवैध बालू से लदे तीन ट्रैक्टरों को पुलिस ने किया जब्त
स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के समरकंद गांव के समीप से घोसी पुलिस ने अवैध खनन कर बालू से लदे तीन ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर लिया। प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि जिला खनन पदाधिकारी के निर्देश अनुसार गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर छापेमारी करते हुए समरकंद गांव के समीप से मुख्य सड़क पर अवैध खनन कर बालू से लदे तीन ट्रैक्टर को जब्त किया
गया है।

