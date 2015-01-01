पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रही भीड़:खरीदारी को लेकर बाजार में उमड़ी रही भीड़

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • बेफिक्री में लग रही भारी भीड़, कोरोना का भय लोगों में हो रहा कम

छठ पर्व को लेकर यहां बाजारों में गुरुवार को भारी भीड़ उमड़ी रही। सूप- दउरा, दूध-गुड़ व फल के साथ-साथ किराना व कपड़ा के दुकानों पर भी खरीदारों की भीड़ से बाजार में पैर रखना भी मुश्किल होता दिखा। कोरोना संक्रमण की परवाह किए बगैर लोगों ने जिस तरह से बाजारों में बिना मास्क भीड़ लगाई, यह डरावना दिख रहा था। पर्व को लेकर पिछले कई दिनों से बाजारों में भारी भीड़ उमड़ रही है लेकिन अधिकांश लोग बेपरवाही में कोरोना के खतरे की अनदेखी कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में अगर फिर से यहां कोरोना ने बैक गियर लगा दिया तो किसी को आश्चर्य नहीं होना चाहिए। दरअसल बाहर से भी कई लाेग छुटि्टयों में घर आए हैं और ऐसे लोग भी खुलकर बाजारों में बेफिक्री दिखा रहे हैं। प्रशासन की चेतावनी का किसी पर कोई असर नहीं दिख रहा है।

वाहनों की रफ्तार पर भी लगा ब्रेक
छठ पर्व को ले छोटे-बड़े वाहनों के लगातार आवागमन अधिक होने से सड़क पर रुक रुक कर जाम भी लगता रहा। शहर के अरवल मोड़, राजाबााजाार स्थित रेलवे अंडरपास, स्टेशन स्थित काको मोड, कोट एरिया स्थित अंबेडकर चौक, शिवाजी पथ, दौलतपुर रोड, मलहचक मोड़ समेत अन्य मेन रोड पर आवागमन बढ़ने से वाहनों के रफ्तार पर ब्रेक लग गई ।वाहन रेंगते दिखे। पुलिस को जाम छुड़ाने में कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही थी। छठ पर्व में बाहर से घर आने वाले लोगों को घर जल्दी पहुंचने में देर हो रही थी। वह अपनी गाड़ी को आगे निकालना चाह रहे थे, जिससे जाम का सिलसिला बढ़ता जा रहा था।

