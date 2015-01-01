पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था का पर्व:छठ पर्व की तैयारी को लेकर बाजार में बढ़ी चहल-पहल, नहाए खाए आज

  • छठ घाटों पर हो रही शानदार तैयारियां, काको और दक्षिणी में भी जुटेंगे श्रद्धालु

लोक आस्था व सूर्योपासना का महान त्यौहार छठ व्रत बुधवार को नहाए खाए के साथ शुरू होगा। गुरुवार को लोहंडा तथा शुक्रवार को प्रथम अर्थ एवं शनिवार को उदयीमान सूर्या के अर्घ्य के साथ छठ व्रत समापन होगा। लोग इसकी तैयारी में पूरी तरह से जुट गए हैं। छठ व्रत को ले लोगों के खरीदारी में जुटने से बाजारों में रौनक बढ़ गई है। कपड़ा के दुकानों में भी अच्छी खासी भीड़ देखी जा रही है। लोग नए परिधान खरीदने में जुटे हैं। छठ व्रत में उपयोग होने वाले सुप- दौरा नारियल की दुकानें भी पूरी तरह से सज गई है।

छठ पर्व में सबसे पहले नहाए खाए के दिन व्रत धारियों द्वारा चना दाल कद्दू व अरवा चावल का इंतजाम किया गया है।बाजारों में मंगलवार को नहाए खाए के दिन उपयोग होने वाली सामग्री की जमकर खरीदारी हुई। इधर गांव से बाहर जाने वाले लोग सूप दौरा ,नारियल, गमछा आदि की भी खरीदारी कर रहे थे। जिससे बाजार में चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। बता दें कि प्रशासन ने करोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए अपने घरों में छठ करने का हिदायत दी है। साथ ही दिया है।

छठ घाटों पर भी दी जाएगी पोषण की जानकारी, पोषण के प्रति व्यवहार परिवर्तन पर दिया जाएगा बल

जहानाबाद| जिले को कुपोषण मुक्त बनाने के लिए जिला समेकित बाल विकास विभाग आगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के माध्यम से हर स्तर पर पोषण के प्रति जागरूकता अभियान चलायेगा। वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच पोषण के प्रति जागरूकता लाने के उद्देश्य से छठ पूजा के अवसर पर भी नदी घाटों पर भी इसकी जानकारी दी जायेगी। आईसीडीएस के डीपीओ सीमा कुमारी ने बताया कि पोषण के प्रति जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए नयी पहल की शुरूआत की है।

छठ घाटों पर आने वाले व्रतियों को पोषण का संदेश देकर पोषण के प्रति व्यापक स्तर पर जागरूकता लाया जायेगा। इसको लेकर आईसीडीएस निदेशालय के निदेशक ने पत्र जारी कर आईसीडीएस के पीओ को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया है। पत्र में उल्लेख किया गया है कि महा पर्व छठ पूजा के दौरान जन-जागरूकता एवं व व्यवहार परिवर्तन लाने के लिए पोषण संबंधित संदेशों को प्रदर्शित किया जाये, ताकि आमजनों को पोषण के बारे में सही-सही जानकारी मिल सके।

काको व दक्षिणी सूर्य मंदिर के प्रसिद्ध घाटों पर भी तैयारियां पूरी
काको| स्थानीय ऐतिहासिक सूर्य मंदिर काको के घाट तथा मंदिर के सजावट और साफ सफाई तेज कर दी गई है महापर्व छठ की शुरुआत इस बार कल यानी 18 नवंबर को नहाय खाय के साथ तीन दिनों का महापर्व की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। हर साल के भांति इस साल भी काको के ऐतिहासिक केकई सरोवर में छठ पर्व को लेकर दूर दराज एवं आस पास के लोग अर्ग देने के लिए आते हैं। श्री विष्णु मंदिर प्रबंधन समिति इस बार छठ पर्व को लेकर चार दिन पहले ही जिला प्रशासन को आवेदन देते हुए छठ घाट की साफ सफाई के लिए जिलाधिकारी से अनुरोध किया था।

बंधुगंज के पवित्र व प्रसिद्ध छठ घाट की नहीं हुई सफाई
मोदनगंज| लोक आस्था का पर्व छठ बुधवार को नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हो रहा है। लेकिन स्थानीय प्रशासन के द्वारा अभी तक बन्धुगंज के समीप फल्गु नदी पर स्थित सूर्य मन्दिर घाट की साफ सफाई नही कराई गई है। प्रशासन की इस अनदेखी से स्थानीय लोगों में गुस्सा है। मालूम हो कि इस पवित्र सूर्य मन्दिर पर पूरे जिले के लोग तो अर्घ्य देने आते ही हैं,दूसरे जिले से भी व्रती भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने हजारों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु आते हैं। गत वर्ष भी प्रशासनिक उदासीनता के चलते ग्रामीणों द्वारा अंतिम दिन चंदा इकट्ठा कर घाट की साफ सफाई की गई थी।

