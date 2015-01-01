पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी की वारदात:घर के पिछवाड़े से दुकान में घुस 21 हजार नकद व जेवरात ले उड़े चोर

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
शहर के खचिया टोला इलाके में शुक्रवार की देर रात रेडिमेट कपड़ा व्यवसायी आशीष कुमार के घर में घुस चोरों ने गोदरेज तोड़कर 21 हजार नकद और उसकी मां एवं पत्नी के जेवरात ले उड़े। गृहस्वामी के जागने के बाद चोर भाग निकले। गृहस्वामी आशीष कुमार का कहना है कि उसका घर और दुकान एक ही बिल्डिंग में है। नीचे दुकान है और उपरी तल्ले पर वे लाेग सपरिवार रहते हैं।

शुक्रवार की रात लगभग डेढ़ बजे चोर घर के पिछवाड़े से दुकान में घुस गए और दुकान में रखे गोदरेज को तोड़कर 21 हजार नकद और मां व पत्नी के जेवरात ले भागे। गृहस्वामी का कहना है कि चोर दुकान में चोरी करने के बाद उपरी तल्ले पर पहुंच गये। वहां से मोबाइल ले भागने का प्रयास किया।

इसी दौरान खटपट की आवाज सुनने के बाद उसकी नींद टूट गई। नींद टूटने के बाद वे लोग भाग निकले। ज्ञात हो कि ठंड बढ़ने के बाद जिले में चोरों की सक्रियता बढ़ गई है। एक सप्ताह पहले ही टेहटा वर्मा रोड में बिजली मिस्त्री दिलीप चंद्रवंशी के घर में घुस चोरों ने जेवरात लूट लिए थे।

