वारदात:चोरी करने का विरोध किया तो चोरों ने गला दबाकर महिला की कर दी हत्या

अरवल2 घंटे पहले
  • नगर थाना क्षेत्र के बैदराबाद की घटना, रात एक बजे घुसे चोर को महिला ने ले लिया था कब्जे में
  • घर में घुसा युवक अपने दोस्तों काे कर रहा था फोन, उसकी आवाज से जागे लोग

नगर थाने के बैदराबाद के वार्ड नंबर 24 में रात्रि करीब 1:00 बजे सिद्धनाथ शाव के घर में चोर चोरी करने के नीयत घर में घुसने के बाद चोर अपने दोस्तों को फोन करने लगा। इसी दौरान घर के लोग जाग गए और चोर राजू पासवान को सिद्धनाथ साव की पत्नी पार्वती देवी उम्र 45 वर्ष और उनके बच्ची ने पकड़ लिया‌ ओर जोर-जोर से चोर चोर का हल्ला करने लगे।

तभी अगल बगल के ग्रामीण पहुंचे उसके पहले ही चोर ने सिद्धनाथ साव की पत्नी पार्वती देवी को लाठी से मार कर और गला दबाकर हत्या कर दिया‌ उसके बाद घर से भागना चाह रहा था। लेकिन अन्य परिवार एक चोर को पकड़ कर सदर थानाध्यक्ष को सौंपा।

इसमें ग्रामीणों का भी भरपूर सहयोग मिला। चोर को रंगे हाथ पकङने लिया एव सदर थाने को सूचना दिया। सूचना के बाद सदर थाना अध्यक्ष शंभु पासवान जवानों को लेकर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और उक्त चोर को गिरफ्तार कर थाने लाए।

आरोपी युवक को पुलिस ने पकड़ा
शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। सदर थानाध्यक्ष शंभु पासवान ने बताया कि मृतक के पति सिद्धनाथ साव के बयान पर राजू पासवान पर नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गयी है। उन्होंने कहा कि राजू पासवान को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि अन्य लोगों के बारे में भी जांच पड़ताल किया जा रहा है।

पुलिस अधीक्षक के आवास के पास ही हुई है घटना
इस कांड में पुलिस की निष्क्रियता दिखी। पुलिस अधीक्षक कहते हैं लगातार गश्ती हो रहा है। लेकिन जहां घटना घटित हुआ वह पुलिस अधीक्षक के आवास के बहुत नजदीक ही हुआ है। इसपर पुलिस अधीक्षक महोदय को ध्यान देना चाहिए।अभी की सरकार कहती है कि अपराध जीरो टॉलरेंस पर है। उसमें अरवल पुलिस अधीक्षक की भी भूमिका अहम है। लेकिन इसमें अरवल पुलिस सफल हो रहा है।यह दिखने को नहीं मिल रहा है।उल्टा अपराध की ग्राफ बढ़ता जा रहा है। घटनाओं में कमी नहीं आई है।

बेटी की शादी के लिए रखे रुपए ले उड़े चोर, पुलिस कर रही तलाश
जिस घर में चोरों ने घटना को अंजाम दिया।उस घर का मालिक सिद्धनाथ गरीब परिवार का व्यक्ति है। उसकी चार पुत्रियां हैं। इनमें से तीन की शादी कर चुका है। आखिरी पुत्री की शादी के लिए पैसा जुटाकर रखे हुए था। उसी को चोरों ने लूट लिया। इस परिवार पर विपत्ती का पहाड़ टूट गया। इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर सदर थानाध्यक्ष शंभू पासवान ने बताया कि एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया गया है‌। साथ ही इस कांड में जितने लोग शामिल हैं। उन सभी को गिरफ्तार कर सजा दिलाई जाएगी।

पाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है

