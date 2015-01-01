पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • This Year, On The Occasion Of Amavasya Tithi At 1.49 Pm, In Swabhagaman Deepawali, This Year, Selfishness Of Siddhi Yoga Is Becoming A Coincidence.

दीपों का त्योहार:आज दोपहर 1.49 बजे अमावस्या तिथि का हो रहा शुभागमन दीपावाली में इस साल स्वार्थ सिद्धि योग का बन रहा है संयोग

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रकृति के संरक्षण व स्वच्छता के लिहाज से भी दीपों के इस महापर्व का है विशेष महत्व

आदिकाल से ही दीपावली कार्तिक अमावस्या को मनाया जाता रहा है। इस साल कार्तिक अमावस्या तिथि 14 नवंबर को दिन में 1.49 बजे से शुरू हो रही है जो 15 नवंबर को दिन में 11.27 बजे तक रहेगी। ऐसे में इस बार दीप ज्योति पर्व दीपावली 14 नवंबर को ही मनाई जाएगी। काली मंदिर के प्रमुख पुजारी जनमेजय मिश्र के अनुसार खास यह कि इस बार दीपावली में सभी सिद्धियों को देने वाला सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग का संयोग बन रहा है। संपूर्ण दिन-रात सौभाग्य योग का भी संयोग बन रहा है। सौभाग्य योग भाग्य को बढ़ाने वाला एवं यश-कीर्ति पद योग होता है। सौभाग्य योग में लक्ष्मी पूजन से सब प्रकार से अनुकूलता प्राप्त होती है और किसी प्रकार से बाधा नहीं आती है।

प्रदोष काल लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए बेहतर मुहूर्त
दीपावली पर वैसे तो पूरा दिन और पूरी रात भगवती लक्ष्मी की आराधना के लिए उपयुक्त होता है लेकिन शास्त्रानुसार प्रदोष से लक्ष्मी पूजन अर्थात प्रदोष काल में भगवती लक्ष्मी की आराधना सर्व सिद्धि दायक होती है। स्थिर लग्न में वृष लग्न शाम 5.33 से 7.29 बजे तक मिल रहा है जो पूजन के लिए सर्वोत्तम काल है। इसके अतिरिक्त दिन में पूजन करना अभीष्ट हो तो परंपरा अनुसार 12.57 से 2.28 बजे तक और रात में 12.01 से 2.15 बजे तक सिंह लग्न की प्राप्ति होगी।

पूूजन विधि : देवी भागवत के अनुसार कमलासन पर विराजित लक्ष्मी की पूजा से इंद्र ने देवाधिराज होने का गौरव प्राप्त किया था। इसलिए गृहस्थ को भी कमलासन पर विराजित लक्ष्मी या गजाभिषिक्त लक्ष्मी की ही आराधना करनी चाहिए। प्रात: स्नानादि नित्यकर्म से निवृत्त होकर दिनभर व्रत रखें और सायं काल (प्रदोष काल) पुन: स्नान कर दीपों से घर को सुशोभित कर कोषागार, पूजन कक्ष या किसी भी शुद्ध, सुसज्जित, सुशोभित और शक्तिवर्धक स्थान में पर अक्षतादि से अष्ट दल लिखें और उस पर गणेश-लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा सहित अक्षत पुंज या सुपारी पर इंद्र एवं कुबेर की स्थापना कर पूजन करना चाहिए।

प्रकृति के संरक्षण के रूप में भी पर्व का महत्व : जानकारों के अनुसार प्रकृति संरक्षण के रूप में भी दिवाली का महत्व है। धनतेरस पर पूजा के साथ पांच दिवसीय दीपावली शुरू हो जाती है। वर्षा ऋतु एवं कृषि कार्य से प्रकृति की हुई क्षति की भरपाई के लिए शुद्ध घी के दीपक जलाने की व्यवस्था दीपावली पर्व में है, ताकि वातावरण शुद्ध हो।

स्वच्छता के लिहाज से भी पर्व का विशेष महत्व : दीपावली से कई दिन पूर्व ही घरों की सफाई, लीपा-पोती, सफेदी, मरम्मत आदि होने लगती है और लोग अमावस्या के दिन तक अपने घरों और कार्यस्थलों को अपनी शक्ति के अनुसार अधिक से अधिक साफ-सुथरा और हर तरह की गंदगी से रहित बना देते हैं।

