सख्ती:इंटर की परीक्षा से तीन निष्कासित, एक था फर्जी, दोे पर नकल करने का आरोप

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अबतक विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों से 31 परीक्षार्थियों काे हो चुका है निष्कासन

बिहार बोर्ड इंटर की परीक्षा चौथे दिन गुरुवार को भी शांतिपूर्ण, स्वच्छ व कदाचार मुक्त शुरू हुई। इस दौरान चेकिंग के दौरान एक मुन्ना भाई एवं एक फर्जी परीक्षार्थी सहित तीन परीक्षार्थियों को नकल करते हुए पकड़े जाने पर परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। इस प्रकार जिले में अब तक विभिन्न केन्द्रों से 31 का निष्कासन हो चुका है। डीईओ राम सागर प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा में एनएनआर परीक्षा केंद्र से एक मुन्ना भाई एवं उच्च विद्यालय मखदुमपुर से एक फर्जी परीक्षार्थी को पकड़ा गया वहीं दूसरी पाली में इतिहास विषय की परीक्षा में उच्च विद्यालय मखदुमपुर परीक्षा केंद्र से कदाचार के आरोप में एक परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा से निष्कासित किया गया।

प्रथम पाली में डीएम नवीन कुमार ने अधिकारियों की टीम के साथ विभिन्न केंद्रों का निरीक्षण करते हुए केंद्राधीक्षकों को शांतिपूर्ण एवं कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा संचालित करने का निर्देश दिया। गुरुवार को प्रथम एवं दूसरी पाली में 18211 परीक्षार्थियों को शामिल होना था लेकिन परीक्षा में 17973 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए जबकि 238 अनुपस्थित रहे। प्रथम पाली में आयोजित अंग्रेजी विषय में 10976 में 10836 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए जबकि 140 अनुपस्थित रहे। इसी प्रकार दूसरी पाली में विषय में 7235 में 7137 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए जबकि 98 अनुपस्थित रहे।

अतिरिक्त प्रश्न विकल्प से खुश थे रसायन और अंग्रेजी के परीक्षार्थी
प्रथम पाली में अंग्रेजी एवं दूसरी पाली में इतिहास विषय की परीक्षा में सौ फीसदी अतिरिक्त प्रश्न का विकल्प दिया गया था। अतिरिक्त विकल्प से परीक्षार्थी काफी खुश थे। हर प्रश्न में विकल्प वाले प्रश्न थे। इससे उत्तर देने में सुविधा हुई और प्रश्न नहीं छूटा। ज्ञात हो कि इंटर परीक्षा में प्रश्न पत्र का दस सेट (ए से आई तक) था। एक बेंच पर बैठे दो छात्र को अलग-अलग सेट दिया गया था।

प्रतिनियुक्त किए गए हैं 19 स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी
परीक्षा को कदाचारमुक्त, स्वच्छ वातावरण संचालन एवं विधि-व्यवस्था संधारण के लिए सभी 19 केंद्रों पर स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी, स्टैटिक पुलिस पदाधिकारी, गश्ती दंडाधिकारी, गश्ती पुलिस पदाधिकारी, जोनल दंडाधिकारी पुलिस तथा सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी पुलिस पदाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। अधिकारियों द्वारा परीक्षा को कदाचार मुक्त वातावरण में संचालन किया गया।

तलाशी के बाद ही मिल रहा था प्रवेश
कोरोना काल में हो रही परीक्षा में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पर चौथे दिन भी अनुपालन नहीं किया गया। केंद्र पर प्रवेश से पहले हर परीक्षार्थी की जांच की गई। परीक्षा ठीक 9.30 बजे शुरू हुई। पहले ओएमआर उत्तर पत्रक और उत्तरपुस्तिका परीक्षार्थी को दी गयी। इसके पांच मिनट के बाद 9.35 बजे पर प्रश्न पत्र दिया गया। इसके दस मिनट के बाद 9.45 बजे पर परीक्षा शुरू हुई।

सीसीटीवी से हो रही है निगरानी नियंत्रण कक्ष से भी मॉनिटरिंग
प्रत्येक परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर सीसीटीवी के माध्यम से सत्त निगरानी किया गया। जिला स्तर पर अनुमंडल कार्यालय में नियंत्रण कक्ष की स्थापना की गई है, जिसके वरीय प्रभार में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी को नामित किया गया है, जिसका दूरभाष संख्या 06114-223013 है।
डीएम ने किया केंद्रों का निरीक्षण
डीएम नवीन कुमार भी गुरूवार को परीक्षा केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण करते हुए अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया।

