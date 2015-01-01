पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जख्मी:अलग-अलग घटना में तीन लोग हुए जख्मी

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
विभिन्न जगहों पर हुई घटनाओं में तीन लोग जख्मी हो गए। पहली घटना पिंजौरा रोड में बाइक से दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होकर रामदानी गांव का सिद्धनाथ कुमार नामक एक युवक जख्मी हो गया। जबकि दूसरी घटना में देवरिया के बल्केश्वर यादव भी बाइक से दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होकर जख्मी हो गया। इधर मारपीट की एक घटना में राजा बाजार के बबीता देवी जख्मी हो गई। सभी काे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाया गया जहां से इलाज के बाद उन्हें छुट्टी मिल गई।

