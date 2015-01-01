पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:धन की देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा आज, लोगों ने कोरोना काल में भी त्योहार के लिए की है जमकर तैयारी

जहानाबाद6 घंटे पहले
लक्ष्मी प्रतिमा को ले जाने पहुंच रहे हैं लोग
  • दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर बाजारों में खरीदारी के लिए उमड़े लोग, शहर से लेकर गांवों तक हर्षोल्लास

कोरोना काल खंड में आर्थिक समस्या से जूझ रहे लोगों ने दिपावली की तैयारी जोरों से की है। माना जाता है कि यह पर्व धनदेवी लक्ष्मी का पर्व इस लिए लोगों में उत्साह भी कुछ खास है। महापर्व दीपावली पूजा पर इस बार पूर्ण अमावस्या तिथि रहेगी। इसके अलावा मुहूर्त के लिए भी साधकों को इंतजार करने की जरूरत नहीं रहेगी। क्योंकि लक्ष्मी पूजा के लिए शास्त्रोक्त तिथि के अनुसार शुभ योग शाम 6.28 से शुरू होकर 8.23 तक रहेगा। इस दिन चित्रा,स्वाति नक्षत्र है।

इससे लक्ष्मी की अपार कृपा बरसेगी। इस दिन प्रीति योग चंद्रमा तुला राशि में संचार करेगा। दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए अमावस्या तिथि, प्रदोष काल, शुभ लग्न चौघड़िया मुहूर्त विशेष महत्व रखते हैं। इसलिए अधिकांश लोग इन्हीं में लक्ष्मी पूजन एवं शुभ कार्य करते हैं।

प्रदोष काल, स्थिर लग्न कुंभ का स्थिर नवांश होने से लक्ष्मी पूजन का सर्वश्रेष्ठ समय 13 मिनट का शाम 6.50 से 7.03 बजे तक का रहेगा। दिवाली की तैयारियों के लिए पूरा शहर जगमगाया हुआ है। दिवाली की पूर्व संध्या पर बाजारों में रौनक रही।

मिट्टी के दीए घर में लाते हैं किस्मत की सौगात इसे जलाना चाहिए

मिट्टी के दीए किस्मत की सौगात लाते हैं। मिट्टी के दीए जरूर जलाएं। तिल या अलसी के तेल का इस्तेमाल करें। दीयों में जलने वाले तेल से आपके घर की बलाएं और दरिद्रता दूर भागती हैं।दिवाली के दिन मखाने की खीर बनाने से घर में संपन्नता आती है।बाईं ओर लक्ष्मी स्थापना करें और दाहिनी ओर गणेश को रखें। लाल कपड़े में चांदी की मुद्रिका (सिक्का) या फिर चांदी की कोई भी वस्तु पूजा के पास जरूर रखें।

प्रदोषकाल में लक्ष्मी पूजन को माना गया है श्रेष्ठ, इससे पूरी होती है मनोकामनाएं

आचार्य विपिन कुमार पाठक के अनुसार प्रदोष काल में लक्ष्मी पूजन को श्रेष्ठ माना गया है। इस दिन 5.42 से 8.17 बजे तक प्रदोष काल रहेगा। इसमें लक्ष्मी पूजन किया जा सकता है। प्रदोष काल समय को दिपावली पूजन के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त के रूप में प्रयोग किया जाता है। प्रदोष काल में भी स्थिर लग्न समय सबसे उत्तम रहता है। इस दिन प्रदोष काल स्थिर लग्न दोनों है। इसके साथ शुभ चौघड़िया भी रहने से मुहूर्त की शुभता में वृद्धि हो रही है। इस दौरान मां की पूजा करने से सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस दौरानघर या दुकान के मुख्य द्वार पर मां लक्ष्मी के पैरों के निशान लगाना बेहद शुभ माना जाता है। ध्यान रहे पैरों की दिशा द्वार से अंदर आते हुए हो। इस बात का ख्याल रखना है कि ये चिह्न दरवाजे के पूर्व या उत्तर दिशा की ओर ही बनाएं। ऐसा करने से घर में बीमारी नहीं रहती और सबकी सेहत अच्छी बनी रहती है। घर-दुकान के दरवाजे पर चांदी का स्वास्तिक लगाना शुभ फलदायक माना जाता है।

गांवों में कच्चे मकानों में रहने वाले वाले लोगों ने लाल मिट्टी से घरों को सजाया

कलेर| दीपावली के अवसर गांव की गलियों में कच्चे मकान वाले लोग अपने घरों के दीवाल को लाल मिट्टी से लेपकर सजावट कर दिए हैं। कच्चे मकान में रहने वाले लोग गांव के दूरदराज क्षेत्रों से लाल मिट्टी खोज कर अपने घर के दीवारों को रंग रोगन करने में ज्यादा उत्सुकता देखी जा रही थी। हैसियत के मुताबिक बाजारों में लोग पेंट्स चूना यहां तक कि अलकतरा का भी खरीदारी किया। मिट्टी से बने बर्तन जैसे दीया बच्चों का खिलौना एवं अन्य हस्तकला से निर्मित समान का क्रय विक्रय हुआ।

बाजार में चाइनीज सामानों की भरमार रही। जिससे बच्चे आकर्षित होकर खरीदारी किया। चाइनीज लाइट के अलावे चाइनीज पटाखा की बिक्री खूब देखी गई। दो धनतेरस पड़ने के कारण क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को भी बर्तन की दुकान पर भीड़ रही और जमकर खरीदारी किया गया। रुई एवं कपास भी चाइनीज पैक में खूबसूरती के साथ बाजारों में उपलब्ध था। जिसे लोग पसंद करते हुए खरीद किए। प्रखंड क्षेत्र के आधा दर्जन बाजारों में मिठाई की गुणवत्ता जो हो,लेकिन उनके दुकान के सजावट से बच्चे आकर्षित होकर लाल एवं पीले रंग के मिलावट से बने लड्डू को ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे थे।

