पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन:आज 13 केंद्रों पर होगी वनरक्षियों की परीक्षा, केन्द्रों पर स्टैटिक मजिस्ट्रेट व प्रेक्षकों की नियुक्ति

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वनरक्षी के पदों के लिए लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन बुधवार को यहां दो पालियों में आयोजित की जाएगी। जिला जन संपर्क पदाधिकारी मार्गन सिन्हा ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली सुबह दस बजे से बारह बजे तक होगी जबकि द्वितीय पाली दोपहर दो बजे से चार बजे तक आयोजित होगी।

परीक्षा के कदाचारमुक्त व शांतिपूर्ण संचालन के लिए सभी जरूरी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। परीक्षा के लिए जिले में कुल 13 परीक्षा केंद्र निर्धारित किए गए हैं। प्रत्येक दो परीक्षा केंद्रों के लिए एक जोनल दंडाधिकारी सह समन्वय प्रेक्षक की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। परीक्षा केंद्रों के लिए उड़नदस्ता दल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है, जिसका कार्य परीक्षा के स्वच्छ संचालन करने के लिए केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण करना है। उड़नदस्ता द्वारा कदाचार करते पाए जाने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के विरुद्ध आवश्यक कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी सह प्रेक्षकों को यह सुनिश्चित करने को कहा गया है कि परीक्षा कदाचार मुक्त संपन्न हो तथा परीक्षा केंद्र एवं इसके आसपास विधि व्यवस्था संधारित रहे। परीक्षा के सफल संचालन हेतु श्री अरविंद मंडल, अपर समाहर्ता को सहायक संयोजक के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है।

बिना मास्क परीक्षा केन्द्र के अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं
केंद्र अधीक्षकों को यह सुनिश्चित करने को कहा गया है कि सभी अभ्यर्थी निश्चित रूप से मास्क लगाएं। बिना मास्क किसी को प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। केंद्र अधीक्षक अपने स्तर से अधीनस्थ सभी कर्मियों को कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव हेतु राज्य सरकार एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी अद्यतन दिशानिर्देश गाइडलाइन से अवगत करा देंगे तथा इसका अनुपालन सुनिश्चित कराएंगे। कोई भी परीक्षार्थी बिना पहचान पत्र परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश नहीं करे।

अनुमंडल कार्यालय में रहेगा कंट्रोल रूम, नंबर हुआ जारी
परीक्षा की तिथि को दोनों पालियों के लिए अनुमंडल कार्यालय जहानाबाद में जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष संचालित रहेगा जिसका दूरभाष संख्या 06114223013 होगा। नियंत्रण कक्ष के वरीय प्रभार में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी जहानाबाद रहेंगे अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी जहानाबाद एवं अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी जहानाबाद को निर्देश दिया गया है कि उक्त परीक्षा में विधि व्यवस्था के संपूर्ण प्रभार में रहकर यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि परीक्षा शांतिपूरें संपन्न हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें