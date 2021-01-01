पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लहराएगा तिरंगा:आज गांधी मैदान में मुख्य समारोह, सुबह नौ बजे लहराएगा तिरंगा

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गणतंत्र दिवस : सोमवार को हुआ परेड का फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल, डीएम ने किया निरीक्षण

गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन मंगलवार को जिले भर में शान से अपना तिरंगा लहराएगा। सबसे बड़ा व मुख्य कार्यक्रम यहां गांधी मैदान में सुबह नौ बजे होगा। डीएम नवीन कुमार तिरंगा फहराकर राष्ट्र ध्वज की सलामी लेंगे। मुख्य सरकारी कार्यक्रम की सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। कार्यक्रम को ले सोमवार को को गांधी मैदान में फुल ड्रेस परेड रिहर्सल का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान डीएम ने परेड का निरीक्षण किया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान राष्ट्रगान का भी रिहर्सल कराया गया। इधर गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को लेकर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जबरदस्त तैयारी की गई है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से ऐतिहासिक गांधी मैदान में मंच को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया है। वहीं सुरक्षा को लेकर मैदान की बैरिकेडिंग भी की गई है। आकर्षक पंडाल भी बनाए गए हैं। इस अवसर पर विभिन्न विभागों की ओर से आकर्षक झांकी भी निकाली जाएगी। झांकी को आकर्षक लुक देने के लिए शनिवार की देर शाम तक तैयारी चलती रही।

आज गांधी मैदान में कई विभाग निकालेगा अपनी आकर्षक झांकी

विभिन्न विभागों की ओर से जागरूकता का संदेश देने वाले आकर्षक झांकी भी निकाली जाएगी। इसको लेकर विभागों के वरीय पदाधिकारी की ओर से तैयारी की गई है। समाहरणालय में भी गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर जबरदस्त तैयारी की गई गई है।
इस दफे डीएम फहराएंगे तिरंगा, तैयारियों को दिया अंतिम रूप
गांधी मैदान में सुबह नौ बजे ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा। इस दफे डीएम नवीन कुमार ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। वे परेड की सलामी भी लेंगे। इसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से तैयारी की गई है। मार्च पास्ट में सैप, बीएमपी, बिहार पुलिस, जिला पुलिस बल पुरुष एवं महिला की अलग-अलग टुकड़ी इसमें हिस्सा लेंगी। बिहार गृहरक्षा वाहिनी, एनसीसी सीनियर एवं जूनियर के अलावा स्काउट एंड गाइड के पुरुष एवं महिला वर्ग की टुकड़ी भी इसमें भाग लेंगी। बैंड बाजे के धुन पर निकलने वाला मार्च पास्ट काफी आकर्षक होगा। जिलाधिकारी, पुलिस अधीक्षक के अलावा कई गणमान्य लोग मौजूद रहेंगे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser