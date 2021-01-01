पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कसी जाएगी नकेल:बिना रिकार्ड वर्षों से योगदान दे रहे 1217 शिक्षकों पर आफत

जहानाबाद29 मिनट पहले
  • विभाग बना रहा वेब पोर्टल, उसी पर निर्धारित अवधि में अपलोड कराना होगा पूरा फोल्डर

वर्षों से बिना किसी रिकार्ड के योगदान दे रहे नियोजित शिक्षकों की नौकरी खत्म करने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। यहां तक कि बार-बार फोल्डर मांगने के बावजूद कार्यालय में जमा नहीं करने वाले ऐसे शिक्षकों से अब तक वेतन मद में मिल राशि की वसूली भी की जाएगी। जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार फोल्डर फाइल जमा नहीं करने वाले नियोजन इकाइयों व शिक्षकों से निपटने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी राम सागर प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में 102 नियोजन इकाइयों में से फोल्डर जमा नहीं करने वाले 60 नियोजन इकाइयों पर पहले ही प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है।

इसके बाद भी अभी तक 1200 से अधिक शिक्षकों का फोल्डर जमा नहीं किया गया है। इसको देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने नियोजित शिक्षकों के प्रमाण पत्र जांच में मनमानी को देखते हुए नया उपाय निकाला है। विभागीय आदेश में कहा है कि वर्ष 2006 से लेकर 2015 तक की अवधि में नियोजित शिक्षकों के प्रमाण पत्र की जांच को लेकर कई नियोजन इकाई सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। अब वैसे शिक्षकों के प्रमाण पत्र की जांच हेतु वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था किया जा रहा है।

जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने कहा- नियोजन इकाइयों व संबंधित शिक्षकों को दी गई है सूचना

वेब पोर्टल पर जमा करानी होगी जानकारियां, निर्धारित अवधि में जमा कराना होगा जरूरी
डीईओ ने बताया कि शिक्षा विभाग ने इसके मद्देनजर एक वेब पोर्टल तैयार कराने का निर्णय लिया है। वेब पोर्टल पर जिन शिक्षकों के प्रमाण पत्र जांच के लिए प्राप्त नहीं हुए हैं, उनकी जिलावार ,प्रखंडवार, नियोजन इकाई वार विवरण जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी के कार्यालय द्वारा अपलोड किया जाएगा। इसके लिए संबंधित शिक्षकों को अपने नियोजन के लिए निर्धारित न्यूनतम मेधा प्रमाण पत्र एवं अंकपत्र, जो नियोजन के समय आवेदन पत्र के साथ संलग्न किया गया हो,को संबंधित वेब पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना होगा।

साथ ही उन्हें अपना नियोजन पत्र भी पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना होगा। प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय ने भी इस संबंध में जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी राम सागर प्रसाद सिंह को पत्र लिखा है। पत्र में उल्लेख किया गया है कि रंजीत पंडित एवं अन्य की जनहित याचिका के संबंध में पारित आदेश के अनुपालन को लेकर 8 जनवरी 2021 को बैठक हुई थी। इस संबंध में निर्णय लिया गया है कि वेब पोर्टल पर कागजात अपलोड़ करना है। इसका विज्ञापन बहुत जल्द प्रकाशित किया जाएगा जिसमें रिकार्ड को अपलोड करने की अवधि तथा तौर-तरीकों का जिक्र होगा।

वेब पोर्टल पर कागजात अपलोड नहीं करने वाले शिक्षक होंगे अवैध, होगी लिए गए वेतन की राशि की वसूली
जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रकाशित विज्ञापन में निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंतर्गत जो शिक्षक-शिक्षिका प्रमाण पत्र, अंक पत्र एवं नियोजन पत्र की प्रति वेब पोर्टल पर अपलोड नहीं करेंगे, उनके संबंध में यह माना जाएगा कि उन्हें नियुक्ति की वैधता के संदर्भ में कुछ नहीं कहना है। उनकी नियुक्ति को प्रथम दृष्टया अवैध मानकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके बाद शिक्षा विभाग के जिला कार्यालय के पदाधिकारी ऐसे अवैध शिक्षकों की सूचना नियोजन इकाई को देंगे। संबंधित नियोजन इकाई उक्त शिक्षक से स्पष्टीकरण पूछ कर उनकी सेवा समाप्त करते हुए उनके द्वारा नियमित वेतन के रूप में जो राशि दी गई है, उसकी वसूली भी होगी। शिक्षकों से लोक मांग वसूली अधिनियम के प्रावधान के तहत वेतन की राशि वसूल की जाएगी।

1217 शिक्षकों का नहीं है रिकार्ड, 60 नियोजन इकाई के सचिव पर भी केस जिले में अभी भी 1217 नियोजित शिक्षकों के नियोजन फोल्डर गायब हैं। सरकार ने जांच के लिए कई दफे नियोजन इकाइयों को फोल्डर जमा कराने का आदेश दिया लेकिन नियोजन इकाइयों से लेकर संबंधित शिक्षकों की सेहत पर अब तक कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ा है। जिले के 102 नियोजन इकाइयों में 60 नियोजन इकाई के सचिव पर केस भी दर्ज हुआ। फिर भी नियोजन इकाईओं ने बहाली से संबंधित कागजात वाला फोल्डर जमा नहीं किया। अब थक हारकर शिक्षा विभाग ने नई तरकीब निकाली है।

