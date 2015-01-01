पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंदिरों उमड़े श्रद्धालु:छोटकी दिवाली पर निखरी रोशनी के पर्व की जगमगाहट, मंदिरों उमड़े श्रद्धालु

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छोटकी दिवाली पर शुक्रवार की रात शहर से गांव तक रोशनी से जगमग हो उठा। हालांकि इस साल सार्वजिनक रूप से पूजा पंडाल या अन्य समारोहों के आयोजन पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध है लेकिन फिर भी लोगों में दिवाली को लेकर बेहद उत्साह दिख रहा है। शुक्रवार की शाम सबसे पहले लोगों ने देव स्थलों पर घी के दीए जलाए। उसके बाद शहर से गांव तक लोगों ने अपने घरों पर दीयों से सजावट कर पूरे माहौल को एक अद्भूत प्रकाश से जगमग कर दिया। हालांकि शाम में कुछ घंटे पारंपरिक दीयों की रोशनी देर रात जाती रही।

लेकिन विभिन्न प्रकार के सतरंगी लाइटों से पूरे रात शहर के लगभग सभी मुहल्ले जगमगाते रहे। रात में घरों से निकल रही सतरंगी रोशनी की छटा बेहद नयनाभिराम लग रहा था। देव स्थलाें पर भी दीया जलाने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की लंबी कतारें लगी थी। संगम घाट पर मां मांडेश्वरी के दरबार के अलावा प्राचीन देवी मंदिर में भी मां के दरबार में दीया जलाने के लिए महिला श्रद्धालु देर तक अपनी बारी का इंतजार करती देखी गईं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें