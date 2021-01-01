पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगी फिरौती:मुंबई में काम करने को दो लड़कों ने खुद के अपहरण की रची साजिश, मांगी फिरौती

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने मामला प्रतिवेदित होने के बाद 24 घंटे के अंदर पटना से दोनों लड़कों को किया बरामद

मुंबई भागकर अपने मनपसंद काम करने के लिए घोसी थाना क्षेत्र के कोरमा गांव के दो लड़कों ने पहले खुद के अपहरण की साजिश रची और अपने परिजनों से फिरौती की मांग कर पूरे पुलिस महकमे में खलबली मचा दी। हालांकि पुलिस की सक्रियता के कारण दोनों लड़के अपने मंसूबे में सफल नहीं हो सके और पुलिस ने टावर लोकेशन के सहारे दोनों लड़कों को पटना जंक्शन के बाहर महावीर मंदिर के समीप से बरामद कर लिया। एसडीपीओ अशोक कुमार पांडे ने दोनों लड़कों की बरामदगी के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर बताया कि पूछताछ के क्रम में दोनों लड़कों ने स्वीकार किया है कि उनके परिवार उनकी मनपसंद काम करने के लिए पैसे नहीं देते थे। पैसे के लिए दोनों ने खुद अपहरण की साजिश रची और फिर परिजनों से पहली बार में 1 लाख 20 हजार रुपए और दूसरी बार में 70 हजार रुपए की फिरौती की मांग की।

लड़कों के पास मौजूद मोबाइल के टावर लोकेशन के आधार पर पटना तक पहुंची पुलिस

दाेनाें लड़काें ने पटना जंक्शन से पकड़ी थी ट्रेन:दाेनाें लड़काें ने पटना जंक्शन से पकड़ी थी ट्रेन: एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि दोनों लड़के पहले होरिलगंज इलाके में अपने एक संबंधी के यहां रुके वहां से खाना खाने के बाद मखदुमपुर निकल गए। वहां से ट्रेन पकड़ने के बाद दोनों पटना जंक्शन पहुंचे थे। दोनों लड़के वहां से ट्रेन पकड़ कर मुंबई निकलने वाले थे। दरअसल, घोसी थाना क्षेत्र के कोरमा गांव निवासी अवध मांझी ने 24 जनवरी को अपने नाबालिग बेटा अमरजीत मांझी तथा अपने भतीजे राधेबलम मांझी के बेटे शिवम कुमार के फिरौती के लिए केस दर्ज कराई थी।

दाेनाें 23 जनवरी काे काेचिंग करने के लिए निकले थे घर से
पुलिस को दिए आवेदन में सूचक ने उल्लेख किया था कि उसका बेटा अमरजीत कुमार और शिवम कुमार दोनों साथ में दसवी वर्ग में पढ़ते हैं। 23 जनवरी की सुबह दोनों लड़के बंधुगंज स्थित कोचिंग में पढ़ने के लिए घर से निकले थे। 10:00 बजे तक दोनों घर नहीं लौटे तो उनकी खोजबीन शुरू की गई। जबकि आम दिन वे दोनों 9:30 बजे तक घर लौट जाते थे। दोनों के पास मोबाइल भी थे। लेकिन, जब भी फोन किया जा रहा था तो वे लोग फोन नहीं उठा रहे थे। पूरे दिन सभी रिश्तेदार और परिजनों के पास खोजबीन की गई लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चला। इसके बाद रात में मोबाइल पर 1 लाख 20 हजार रुपया फिरौती की मांग की गई तथा पुलिस में शिकायत नहीं करने की धमकी दी गई। फिरौती की रकम भी उसके बेटे के खाते में ही मांगी गई थी। अगले दिन फिर मोबाइल पर फोन कर 70 हजार रुपए की फिरौती मांगी गई।

फिरौती की मांग करने पर परिजनों ने दी पुलिस काे सूचना
लगातार फिरौती की मांग करने पर परिजन पूरी तरह घबरा गए और इसके बाद उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत स्थानीय थाने में दर्ज कराई। फिरौती के लिए अपहरण का मामला सामने आते ही पूरे पुलिस महकमे में खलबली मच गई। मामला सामने आने के बाद घोसी थानाध्यक्ष निखिल कुमार ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए घटना की छानबीन शुरू कर दी। इसमें आईटी सेल को भी लगाया गया। टावर लोकेशन के आधार पर पुलिस दनादन उन ठिकानों पर छापेमारी शुरू की जहां-जहां दोनों लड़के भागने के क्रम में ठहरे थे। इस दौरान एक महिला को भी हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की गई। उसके बाद उससे मिले इनपुट के आधार पर पुलिस पटना पहुंच गई और पटना जंक्शन के बाहर महावीर मंदिर के समीप से दोनों लड़कों को बरामद कर लिया। घोसी थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि काफी मशक्कत के बाद उसे पटना से बरामद किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि थोड़ी सी भी चूक होती तो दोनों लड़के मुंबई के लिए निकल जाते।

