करपी:कई घरों तक नहीं पहुंची मतदाता पर्ची, हुई दिक्कत

करपी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चाहकर भी नहीं बढ़ पाया मतदान का प्रतिशत

विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन पूरी तरह तत्पर रहा। मतदाताओं को मतदान के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए तरह-तरह के प्रचार-प्रसार के माध्यम से जनता से अपील कि ताकि लोग अधिक से अधिक मतदान कर मतदान कि प्रतिशत दर में वृद्धि लाएं। लेकिन इस बार बीएलओ की चुनावी सक्रियता में कमी देखी गई।

इसके पूर्व लोकसभा का चुनाव हो या विधानसभा का चुनाव बीएलओ काफी सक्रिय थे। लेकिन इस बार लोगों ने काफी उदासीनता दिखाई जिससे कई घरों तक मतदान की पर्ची नहीं पहुंच पाई। हालांकि मतदाताओं ने मतदान तो किया लेकिन अपने मतदाता क्रम संख्या ढूंढने में काफी परेशानी हुई। मतदाताओं ने बतलाया कि मतदाता कार्ड मेरे पास है। लेकिन मतदान पर्ची नहीं मिल पाया। जबकि मतदान पर्ची मतदाताओं को घर-घर तक पहुंचाना है।

मतदान पर्ची घर-घर तक पहुंचाने का उद्देश्य है कि मतदाता, मतदान केंद्र पर जाए और बिना देर किए अपनी मतदान करें।जिससे मतदान का प्रतिशत बढ़े। लेकिन कई घरो तक बीएलओ ने मतदाता पर्ची नहीं पहुंचाया। इससे मतदाताओं को वोट देने में काफी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ा।

