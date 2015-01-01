पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलेगी राहत:जलापूर्ति योजना का कार्य अंतिम चरण में, जल्द ही लोगों को उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा शुद्ध जल

करपी2 घंटे पहले
  • जलापूर्ति योजना का विभागीय एसडीओ ने किया निरीक्षण, उनके साथ आए थे कई कर्मचारी

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित परिसर में लोक स्वास्थ्य अभियंत्रण विभाग के द्वारा की जा रही जलापूर्ति योजना का विभागीय एसडीओ ने निरीक्षण किया। एसडीओ राघवेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि एक करोड़ पचीस लाख रुपए की लागत से जलापूर्ति योजना की शुरुआत की जा रही है। इसके लिए करपी प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में जलापूर्ति योजना कार्य अंतिम चरण में है।

प्रथम चरण में प्रखंड कार्यालय से छ: किलोमीटर तक के दायरे में पेयजल की आपूर्ति पाइप के द्वारा की जाएगी। लेकिन बाद में इसका दायरा तेरह किलोमीटर तक बढ़ाया जाएगा। शुद्ध पेयजल आपूर्ति करने के महत्वाकांक्षी योजना पर तेजी से कार्य किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि सरकार लोगों को शुद्ध जल उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कृत संकल्पित है। इसी के तहत यह योजना युद्ध स्तर पर चलाई जा रही है।

जल्द ही प्रखंड मुख्यालय के आस-पास के गांव तक इस योजना का लाभ लोगों को मिलने लगेगा। अधिकतर बीमारियां गंदा पानी पीने से ही होता है। जब लोग शुद्ध पानी पिएंगे तो बीमारी से भी दूर रहेंगे। लोगों को डॉक्टर के पास नहीं जाना पड़ेगा और इनका पैसा बचेगा। इस योजना की शुरुआत के बाद आम लोगों में खुशी का माहौल देखा जा रहा है।

पूर्व में भी करपी प्रखंड मुख्यालय परिसर से बाजार समेत आसपास के क्षेत्रों में नल का जल पहुंचता था। लेकिन इसके बाद पाइप की खराबी के कारण आपूर्ति बंद हो गया। एक बार फिर से इस योजना की शुरुआत हो रही है। इनके साथ कनीय अभियंता अनुपम कुमारी तथा अन्य कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

