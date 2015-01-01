पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:जहां भी सरकारी जमीन अतिक्रमित है उसे एक सप्ताह के अंदर कराएं मुक्त

अरवल3 घंटे पहले
जिलाधिकारी रवि शंकर चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में कार्यालय कक्ष में आंतरिक संसाधन का बैठक की गई। बैठक में सभी अंचल अधिकारी के द्वारा किए गए कार्यों का समीक्षा की गई। समीक्षा के बाद जिलाधिकारी ने निर्देश दिया कि जिले में जितने भी सरकारी जमीन अतिक्रमण के शिकार हैं। उसे एक सप्ताह के अंदर में मुक्त कराएं।किसी भी हाल में सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण नहीं होना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि बासगीत पर्चा का वितरण तेजी से करना सुनिश्चित करें।

सभी अंचल अधिकारी अपने अपने लक्ष्य के अनुसार कार्य करें।भूमि विवादों का कार्यालय में बैठकर निष्पादन करें। एक भी भूमि विवाद लंबित नहीं रहना चाहिए। डीएम ने कहा कि समय से कार्यालय में आएं एवं समय से कार्यालय छोड़ें। कार्य में कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। बैठक में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी दुर्गेश कुमार, सभी अंचल अधिकारी के अलावा अन्य पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

