लापरवाही:राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय खुला रहे या बंद, बिजली का स्विच रहता है ऑन

कलेर2 घंटे पहले
राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय बोध विगहा में स्कूल प्रबंधन की लापरवाही से लोग आश्चर्यचकित हैं। यहां विद्यालय प्रबंधन के द्वारा सरकारी सुविधा को मखौल उड़ाया जा रहा है। विद्यालय बंद होने के बावजूद कार्यालय कार्य से आए शिक्षक पंखा ऑन कर देते हैं। परंतु शाम को घर जाने के वक्त बिजली का स्विच ऑफ करना यहां के संबंधित कर्मी भूल जाते हैं।

जिस कारण आधा दर्जन लगे पंखा रात भर चलते रहते है। इस दौरान पानी की भी बर्बादी होती है। इस बावत प्रधानाध्यापक कामेश्वर रजक से बात करने पर बहाना बनाते हुए कहा की मैं अवकाश पर हुं। जिम्मेवार शिक्षक को यह कार्य करना चाहिए था। वहीं ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि यह प्रक्रिया एक बार कि नहीं है। कई बार ऐसी स्थिति देखी गई है।

ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि दूसरे को शिक्षित करने वाले शिक्षक अपने कर्तव्य को भूल जाते हैं। तथा सरकारी सुविधा को इस तरह नजरअंदाज कर स्कूल प्रबंधन के राजस्व को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। इस तरह की हालत देखकर प्रभारी प्रधानाध्यापक से पूछा गया तो उनका जवाब था कि रसोईया को हिदायत दी जाती है।

यहां सवाल खड़ा होता है कि ऐसे संवेदनशील मामला विद्यालय के रसोइयों पर थोप कर शिक्षक क्या संदेश देना चाहते हैं। विद्यालय का चाबी रसोईया को सौंपकर अपने कर्तव्य की इतिश्री मानकर यह कहां तक तर्कपूर्ण है।

