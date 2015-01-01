पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन:वनरक्षी पद की दो पालियों में आयोजित लिखित परीक्षा कदाचारमुक्त हुई सम्पन्न

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
वनरक्षी के पदों के लिए लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन बुधवार को यहां दो पालियों में शांतिपूर्ण और कदाचार मुक्त सम्पन्न हुई। परीक्षा के दौरान 13 केन्द्रों पर प्रथम पाली में 5537 में 4857 परीक्षा में शामिल हुए जबकि 680 अनुपस्थित रहे।

दूसरी पाली में 5537 में 4976 परीक्षा में शामिल हुए जबकि 561 अनुपस्थित रहे। जिला जन संपर्क पदाधिकारी मार्गन सिन्हा ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली सुबह दस बजे से बारह बजे तक जबकि द्वितीय पाली दोपहर दो बजे से चार बजे तक आयोजित हुई।

परीक्षा को कदाचारमुक्त व शांतिपूर्ण संचालन के लिए सभी जरूरी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी की गई थी। परीक्षा के लिए जिले में कुल 13 परीक्षा केंद्र निर्धारित किए गए थे। प्रत्येक दो परीक्षा केंद्रों के लिए एक जोनल दंडाधिकारी सह समन्वय प्रेक्षक की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई थी।

परीक्षा केंद्रों के लिए उड़नदस्ता दल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई थी, जिसका कार्य परीक्षा के स्वच्छ संचालन करने के लिए केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण करना था। परीक्षा के सफल संचालन के लिए अरविंद मंडल, अपर समाहर्ता को सहायक संयोजक के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया था।

बिना मास्क किसी को अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं थी

केंद्र अधीक्षकों को यह सुनिश्चित करने को कहा गया था कि परीक्षा के दिन सभी अभ्यर्थी निश्चित रूप से मास्क लगाएं। बिना मास्क किसी को प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं थी। केंद्र अधीक्षक अपने स्तर से अधीनस्थ सभी कर्मियों को कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए राज्य सरकार एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी अद्यतन दिशा निर्देश गाइडलाइन से अवगत करा रहे थे तथा इसका अनुपालन सुनिश्चित करा रहे थे।

अनुमंडल कार्यलय में कार्यरत था कंट्रोल रूम

परीक्षा की तिथि को दोनों पालियों के लिए अनुमंडल कार्यालय जहानाबाद में जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष संचालित रहा जिसका दूरभाष संख्या 06114223013 था । नियंत्रण कक्ष के वरीय प्रभार में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी थे।

अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी एवं अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया गया था कि उक्त परीक्षा में विधि व्यवस्था के संपूर्ण प्रभार में रहकर यह सुनिश्चित करें कि परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण कदाचार मुक्त एवं स्वच्छ पर्यावरण वातावरण में संपन्न हो।

