पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हंगामा:बीवी और बच्चे को छोड़ दूसरे के घर रह रहा था युवक, पत्नी ने किया हंगामा

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पति, पत्नी और वो के मामले को लेकर बीच सड़क पर लगा रहा घंटों मजमा

बीवी और बच्चे को छोड़ अपने साथ काम करने वाले एक मजदूर के घर राजमिस्त्री का रहना भारी पड़ गया। शुक्रवार की शाम उसकी पत्नी अपने बच्चे को लेकर आ धमकी और बीच सड़क पर जमकर बवाल काटा। दो महिलाओं को आपस में उलझता देख आसपास के लोग जमा हो गए। शुरुआती दौर में तो लोगों को कुछ भी पता नहीं चला। लेकिन, थोड़ी ही देर में लोग सच्चाई भांप गए। लगभग एक घंटे की हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा के बाद लोगों ने राजमिस्त्री को फटकार लगाते हुए उसे अपनी पत्नी के साथ घर भेज दिया। जबकि दूसरी महिला को उसके पति के हवाले कर दिया।

दरअसल, श्रीबिगहा का रहने वाला एक युवक राजमिस्त्री का काम करता है। वह शादी-शुदा है और उसके बच्चे भी हैं। उसके साथ बेलागंज का एक युवक मजदूर का काम करता था। उक्त मजदूर शहर के फिदा हुसैन रोड में किराए के मकान में अपनी पत्नी के साथ रहता था। साथ में काम करते-करते राजमिस्त्री उसके घर आने-जाने लगा। धीरे-धीरे नजदीकियां बढ़ी और वह वहीं रहने लगा। राजमिस्त्री की पत्नी का आरोप है कि वह उसे छोड़कर यहीं रहने लगा। उसे कोई खर्च भी नहीं दे रहा था। थोड़ी देर बाद लोग पूरे मामले को समझ गए और राजमिस्त्री को जमकर फटकार लगाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें