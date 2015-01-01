पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:डाकघर के बचत खाता में रखने होंगे 500 रुपए

भभुआ24 मिनट पहले
  • डाकघर ने जारी किया लोगों के लिए निर्देश न्यूनतम बैलेंस नहीं रखने पर सालाना कटेंगे 50 रुपए

डाकघर में बचत खाता है तो न्यूनतम 500 सौ रुपए रखने होंगे, अन्यथा आपके खाते से रुपए की कटौती कर ली जाएगी। यह फरमान डाक विभाग ने जारी किया है।दरअसल डाकघर ने गजट के तहत आमजनों में यह संदेश जारी किया है। खातेधारियों को बताया गया है कि उनके डाकघर अकाउंट में अगर न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए नहीं हैं तो सालाना 50 रुपए की कटौती कर ली जाएगी। खाते में इससे कम राशि रखने पर सालाना 50 रुपए जुर्माने के तौर पर काट लिया जाएगा।

इस संबंध में डाकपाल भभुआ उदय प्रकाश ने बताया है कि डाकघर विभाग वित्तीय घाटा से बचाने के लिए आमजनों के बीच जागरूकता अभियान चला रहा है ताकि ग्राहक अधिक से अधिक नए नियम को जान सकें और वे अपने डाकघर के खाते में न्यूनतम 500 रुपए रख सकें। बताया गया है कि डाकघर के बचत खाते में न्यूनतम 500 रुपए बैलेंस रखना जरूरी करार दिया गया है।

डाकघर खाते में 500 रुपए होने पर नहीं देना होगा कोई जुर्माना

डखाता में पैसा रहने पर ग्राहकों को किसी भी प्रकार का कोई जुर्माना नहीं देना पड़ेगा इसके लिए डाक विभाग के द्वारा अपने सभी खाताधारकों को उनके मोबाइल पर एसएमएस के माध्यम से सूचनाएं भी दी जा रही हैं। उनसे अपील की जा रही हैं कि कम से कम वह अपने खाते में 500 रुपए अनिवार्य तौर पर रखें ताकि वे वित्तीय घाटे के अपने खाते को नियमित रूप से संचालन कर सकें।

डाक डाक घर से घर बैठे दिया जा रहा डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट
खातेधारियों को डाक विभाग से विभिन्न प्रकार की सुविधाएं प्रदान की जा रही है। पेंशन धारियों की सुविधा के मद्देनजर डाक विभाग से पहले से हीं डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट अभियान चला कर दिया जा रहा है। बताया गया है कि इसकी शुरुआत पिछले महीने 18 नवंबर से की जा चुकी है। इस अभियान के तहत डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट अब घर बैठे हीं पेंशनधारी पा सकते हैं। इससे बुजुर्ग पेंशनधारियों को हद तक सुविधाएं मिल सकेंगी।

