क्राइम:गली विवाद में दो पक्षों में मारपीट,6 लोग घायल

रामगढ़2 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के रामगढ़ गांव में गली विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षो में जमकर मारपीट हुई। मारपीट की घटना में एक महिला समेत 6 लोग घायल हो गए।सभी घायलों का रेफ़रल अस्पताल रामगढ़ में इलाज कराया गया।प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष योगेश कुमार ने बताया कि रामगढ़ गांव में गली में पानी निकासी को रामगढ़ गांव के मुनीब गुप्ता व प्रिंस कुमार के बीच कहासुनी हुई बात बढ़ते-बढ़ते मारपीट की नौबत आ गई।

जिसमें मुनीब गुप्ता व उनकी पुत्र व पुत्री तथा रामशंकर गुप्ता के पुत्र जख्मी हो गए। घटना को लेकर मुनीब गुप्ता के द्वारा प्रिंस कुमार समेत 6 लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराया गया है। पुलिस त्वरित कार्यवाई करते हुए 4 लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर कानूनी कार्रवाई करने में जुट गई है।

