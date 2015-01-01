पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:भगवानपुर में आग ताप रहा 7वीं का छात्र झुलसा, मौत

भगवानपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • भगवानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सुगियापोखर गांव की घटना

स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के सुगियापोखर गांव निवासी शिक्षक बहादुर कुमार प्रजापति का 12 वर्षीय पुत्र गणेश कुमार बीते गुरुवार की शाम अपने घर के सामने अलाव जलाकर आग तापने के दौरान जिंदा झुलस गया। इस घटना में करीब 90 प्रतिशत झुलसे किशोर की इलाज़ के बाद हायर सेंटर रेफर किए जाने के दौरान मौत हो गई। वह 7 वीं कक्षा का छात्र था। पुवाल से अचानक उठी लपटों की चपेट में आकर बुरी तरह झुलस गया था।

जिसके बाद स्थानीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से होते हुए उसे भभुआ सदर अस्पताल में ले जाया गया था, जहां के चिकित्सकों ने उसके अत्यंत गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए बेहतर इलाज के लिए वाराणसी रेफर कर दिया। चंदौली के आसपास आग से झुलसे युवक की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। जिसके मृत शरीर का घटना के अगले दिन सदर अस्पताल भभुआ में पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद जैसे हीं उसके शव को उसके गांव ले जाया गया, वैसे हीं शव आने का इंतजार कर रहे ग्रामीणों में शोक की लहर फैल गई।

12 वर्षीय मृतक गणेश सातवीं कक्षा का छात्र था, वह एक बहन व दो भाइयों में सबसे बड़ा था। उसके बाद यानी कि दूसरे नंबर पर उसकी एकमात्र बहन दीपावली कुमारी 10 वर्ष तथा एकमात्र छोटा भाई गुप्तेश्वर कुमार है।

