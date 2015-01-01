पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकार:एक सप्ताह पहले रामगढ़ इलाके में हथियार से लैस शिकारियों ने नीलगाय का किया था शिकार

रामगढ़44 मिनट पहले
  • सिसौड़ा गांव के ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को दी थी सूचना,तस्कर शिकार कर हो चुके थे फरार

बीते करीब एक सप्ताह पहले रामगढ़ थाना इलाके में बंदूक,राइफल व धारदार हथियार से लैस तस्करों ने एक नीलगाय का शिकार किया। घटना की सूचना जब इलाके के सिसौड़ा गांव के ग्रामीणों ने मिली तो खबर पुलिस को दी गई।

लेकिन जब तक पुलिस पहुचती तस्कर नीलगाय का शिकार कर फरार हो चुके थे। दरअसल सरकार के द्वारा जंगली जानवरों को संरक्षित रखने की बात कही जाती है। लेकिन रामगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के यूपी से सटे इलाके में हथियारों से लैस यूपी के तस्कर बेख़ौफ़ सिवानो में विचरण कर रहे जंगली जानवरों का शिकार कर रहे हैं।

सीमावर्ती इलाके में अक्सर होती रही है घटना

सीमावर्ती इलाके में जंगली पशुओं की हत्या कर शिकार करना कोई नई बात नही है। पूर्व में भी इस तरह की घटना का अंजाम यूपी के तस्कर दे चुके हैं। कई शिकारी हथियार समेत पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आये जेल की हवा खाये,लेकिन शिकार करने का सिलसिला थमा नही।

सबसे खास बात है कि दिन के उजाले में जंगली जानवरों का शिकार करने वाले शिकारी हथियारों से लैस हो बिहार की सीमा में बेख़ौफ़ इंट्री कर घटना का अंजाम दे देते है, लेकिन पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नही आ पाते।

